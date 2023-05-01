Hitachi AC’s ice Clean feature Powered by FrostWash Technology

Gujarat, India, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Hitachi Cooling & Heating India’s ground-breaking ice Clean feature powered by FrostWash technology is a unique and innovative feature designed to provide the ultimate cooling experience to users. This feature is available in Hitachi’s Yoshi and iZen Inverter AC series.

The ice Clean feature works by using a three-step process: Freeze > Melt > Dry

On pressing the FrostWash button on the remote, frost is formed on the heat exchanger. This traps all the dust, bacteria, molds etc. that has accumulated over a period. After some time, the frost on the coil melts away and drains with it the dust, bacteria and mold trapped, from the indoor unit coil. Next, the blower starts and dries out the wet coil & cleans the indoor unit coil in case there is any residue left on it. Thus, with the three-step process of the ice Clean feature you get fresh air when you next turn on the air conditioner.

The major benefits of the ice Clean feature is, it removes viruses, bacteria and molds, and it saves upto 15% energy. By removing the dirt and debris from the evaporator coils, the AC is able to provide cleaner and fresher air.

In addition to the ice Clean feature, Yoshi and iZen Inverter series also comprise of features designed to enhance the cooling experience such as Xpandable plus technology, AQtive-ion, Long air throw, airCloud Home etc. The Inverter series is designed to ensure optimal performance for years to come. For more information, visit the website https://www.hitachiaircon.com/in/.