Matrix Public Relations Celebrates 10 Years of Delivering Innovative and Effective PR Solutions in Dubai

Matrix Public Relations, a boutique PR consultancy based in Dubai, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing innovative and effective PR solutions to its clients in the region. Established in 2013 by Middle East PR veteran Jack Pearce, Matrix PR has grown to become one of the leading PR agencies in Dubai, with a diverse portfolio of clients across various sectors, including healthcare, education, tourism, technology, and more.

Matrix PR prides itself on being a brand-centric PR consultancy that helps its clients enhance their corporate reputation and build sustained brand equity in the region. The agency offers a spectrum of services, including content marketing, crisis communications and management, social media and digital marketing, public relations, reputation management, media relations, media training, and corporate social responsibility.

Over the past decade, Matrix PR has delivered successful PR campaigns for some of the most prominent brands and organizations in the region, such as Harrod’s Estates, Mumbai Dabbawala, Johnson Controls, Earthling And Co., Fashtory, and more. The agency has also won several awards and accolades for its work, such as the Dubai PR Excellence Awards, the Middle East PR Association Awards, and the International Business Awards.

Jack Pearce, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix PR, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our 10th anniversary as one of the leading PR agencies in Dubai. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and support over the years, and to our team for their dedication and passion. We are proud of our achievements and our reputation as compelling storytellers who deliver tangible results. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional PR solutions to our existing and new clients in the future.”

Matrix PR is a member of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and has partnerships with several international PR networks and agencies. The agency is based in Mazaya Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road and can be contacted at +971 4 343 0888 or service@matrixdubai.com.

For more information about Matrix PR and its services, please visit https://www.matrixdubai.com/public-relations/.