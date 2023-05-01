“Last of the English Roses” by Charlotte Kendrick – Featuring a captivating tale of Love, Loss, and Renewal

Berkeley, CA, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Charlotte Kendrick has released her new edition book, “Last of the English Roses,” a poignant and heartwarming story of family, resilience, and second chances. Drawing on her rich imagination and inspirations from her religion, family, and travels to England, Kendrick weaves a captivating narrative that will transport readers to the idyllic estate of Cambridge, England.

In “Last of the English Roses,” readers follow the journey of Elizabeth Rose, whose life is turned upside down after the passing of her father, Creighton Rose. Elizabeth struggles to cope with the weight of managing her father’s estate and the challenges that come with it. However, with the help of her younger sister, renewed friendships, a visit from her father’s younger brother and his two children from America, and a rekindled love, Elizabeth’s future begins to brighten in ways she never expected.

Charlotte Kendrick’s writing is known for its ability to create vivid worlds and complex characters that capture readers’ hearts. With “Last of the English Roses,” Kendrick delivers another captivating tale that will keep readers enthralled from the first page to the last.

To discover the end of the story, those intrigued can readily acquire a copy of “Last of the English Roses,” a book written by Charlotte Kendrick, available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Shrubs Publishing Bookstore. Fans of historical fiction, romance, and heartwarming stories of family and love will be captivated by Kendrick’s latest work.

About The Author

Charlotte Kendrick is an author known for her rich imagination and captivating storytelling. Her previous works include “Coeur De Fo­udre” and “The Tara Scheme.” Kendrick draws inspiration from her religion, family, travels, and the stories of people she meets. She is also a passionate genealogist and watercolor painter.

“Last of the English Roses”

Author| Charlotte Kendrick

Genre| Drama & Mystery

Publisher| Shrubs Publishing

Published Date| April 24, 2023