Family Lawyer Donna M. Marcus Speaks at Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court Program

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family lawyer Donna M. Marcus recently spoke at a Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court program on April 18, 2023. The name of the program, which Ms. Marcus organized, was “The Importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives in Family Law: How to Combat Bias and Support Allyship.” Ms. Marcus served as both a panelist and the panel advisor. In addition to Ms. Marcus, the panel consisted of several other family law attorneys, as well as a family law judge.

The program was interactive, involving a discussion led by the panel with substantial audience participation. The discussion focused on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including recognizing one’s own inherent biases and providing relevant case law and practice tips.

Ms. Marcus is a member of the Inn of Court and serves on the Executive Committee as the Co-Director of Programming. She concentrates her practice exclusively on family law and her practice focuses on representing clients in complex family law issues. An active member of the Montgomery Bar Association (MBA), she is a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committees, as well as co-chair of the Women in the Law Committee and Vice-Chair of the Membership and Development Committee.

The American Inns of Court seek to improve the civility, professionalism, and ethics of the legal professionals in the field of family law. The Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court is a specialty Inn of Court that focuses solely on family law matters. The Inn consists of judges and practicing attorneys from Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania. Since the Inn of Court holds as part of its mission to mentor young attorneys, meetings typically include a teaching program presented by one of the Inn’s pupillage teams. This practice allows attorneys with less experience to become more effective advocates and counselors by learning from the Inn’s more-experienced attorneys and judges. The Doris Jonas Freed Inn is also involved each year in various community outreach programs.

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about family lawyer Donna M. Marcus or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC's family lawyers in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm's website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.