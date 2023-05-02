Assert AI Launches Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence Solution for Human Resource Management

Mumbai, India, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — Assert AI, a leading provider of innovative Computer Vision solutions, has announced the launch of a ground breaking technology designed to transform human resource management. Their new AI solution combines machine learning and natural language processing to provide organizations with a powerful tool for improving employee engagement, talent acquisition, and retention. The system has been tested and proven to significantly increase HR efficiency and productivity while reducing costs.

Press Release:

Assert AI, a prominent provider computer vision-based solutions have made a breakthrough with Artificial Intelligence in Human Resource Management. This state-of-the-art technology leverages artificial intelligence and computer vision to monitor employee productivity, behavior, promote health and safety, automate task assigning and delegation, and provide valuable insights to HR professionals. These comprehensive solutions has been designed to increase productivity, improve employee engagement, and promote a positive workplace culture.

The computer vision-based employee monitoring solution leverages cutting-edge technology to track employee behavior in real-time. It uses advanced algorithms and computer vision to monitor employee movements, actions, and interactions, ensuring employee health and safety. The system can also automatically assign and delegate tasks based on visual inputs, improving overall efficiency and productivity. Additionally, the solution provides valuable insights into employee productivity and engagement, allowing HR professionals to identify areas for improvement and develop targeted strategies.

“Our comprehensive computer vision-based employee monitoring solution is a game-changer for human resource management,” said the CEO of Assert AI. “We have created a system that uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to provide valuable insights into employee behavior and productivity while promoting health and safety. This allows HR professionals to develop targeted strategies to improve workplace culture, increase productivity, and promote employee engagement, all while reducing the risk of injury or illness.”

Assert AI’s computer vision-based employee monitoring solution is a must-have for any organization looking to enhance their HR processes. With its ability to monitor employee behavior, promote health and safety, automate task assigning and delegation, and provide valuable insights, the system is a powerful tool for improving employee engagement, increasing productivity, and promoting a positive workplace culture.

About the Company: Assert AI is a forward-thinking company that focuses on developing cutting-edge computer vision solutions to address the most pressing business challenges. Their team of experienced AI developers and data scientists leverages the latest technologies to create practical and innovative solutions that drive measurable results.

Issued By: Assert AI

Contact Email: info@assertai.com

Phone: +918657009634

Business Address:

C-605/606, 6th Floor, Kailash Business Park, Park Site, Vikhroli West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400079

Website: https://www.assertai.com/