Ceramic Coating Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2030

Ceramic Coating Market Growth & Trends

The global ceramic coating market is expected to reach USD 19.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is due to the increasing utilization of automobile engine components and the aerospace & defense industry, which is projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, ceramic coatings are being extensively used in the automobile and transportation industry, owing to their anti-corrosion properties and offering resistance to abrasion and heat. Ceramic coatings are also used for providing a finished polish look on the exterior body of cars slowly replacing wax.

Ceramic Coating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic coating market based on product, technology, application, and regional:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Oxide, Carbide, Nitride, Others.

The oxide segment accounted for 57.2% of the global revenue share in 2021. Oxides are cheaper in comparison to other coatings such as carbide and nitride. This type of coating is used in the steel industry, where it is applied to refractory bricks, chimneys, guide bars, pumps, and bearings. Oxide & carbide coats are also heavily consumed in the oil & gas industries, where it is utilized in mud rotors, pump sleeves, MWD equipment, and valve components. Applying coatings on service components in this industry helps oil & gas exploring companies reduce exploration costs and increase production.

The carbide segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Carbide coatings are expensive due to the high raw material and process costs. Carbide coatings are gradually venturing into the sports industry, where it is used on applications such as horse hooves, golf clubs, and bicycles.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Others.

Thermal spray is the most popular means of deploying ceramic coatings on the surface. Thermal spray accounted for around 74% of the revenue share in the global market. This mode of application is the most popular choice among ceramic coating producers as it can be used for almost every material composition and has high density.

Physical Vapor Deposition or PVD is also likely to demonstrate significant growth in this segment. The primary factor associated with the increase in consumption is its cheaper cost.

Furthermore, along with the cost, this method is also more energy-efficient than the rest. However, PVD has some limitations, as the velocity of spraying of this method is low. Coatings applied through PVD have less resistance to high temperatures and surface pressures. Therefore, making them unsuitable for heavy industries and aerospace applications.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Goods, Healthcare, and Others.

Global consumption was majorly derived from industrial goods. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported a rise in spending on anti-corrosion as well as efficiency enhancer coatings, which will further aggravate the demand. Ceramic coatings are also sprayed on industrial goods, such as refractory bricks, chimneys, and iron rods. Its properties of abrasion resistance and heat resistance, along with its added protective layer, will make it widely in demand in the steel and power generation industries in the near future.

Ceramic coatings in recent years are finding application scope in surgical instruments, where it is used to harden the tool. This is the final and essential form of a coating in prosthetic hips as it proportionately decreases the wear rates in prosthetic hips. In the U.S. alone, around 330,000 hip replacement surgery takes place each year. These coatings increase the efficiency of the gas turbine engines, which invariantly combats high operating temperatures. Ceramic coatings enable aircraft engines to operate at elevated temperatures, thus enhancing performance. Product demand is expected to witness an exponential increase owing to its extensive utilization in the aerospace and defense industry.

