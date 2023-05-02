AppsHive Launches Mobile App to Revolutionize App Discovery and Promotion

Delhi, India, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — AppsHive, a leading app discovery and promotion platform, is excited to announce the launch of its mobile application on the Play Store and App Store. The new app provides a comprehensive platform for users to discover new apps and for app owners to promote their apps to a wider audience.

With AppsHive, users can browse through thousands of apps and find recommendations based on their location, profession, and category preferences. The platform offers personalized recommendations that help users find the apps they need and helps app owners to reach a more targeted audience.

“We are excited to launch our mobile app and provide a platform that caters to users’ unique app needs,” said Paresh Sagar Founder and CEO of AppsHive. “Our personalized recommendations help users discover apps that are relevant to their profession, location, and interests, while also helping app owners to reach a more targeted audience.”

In addition to personalized recommendations, AppsHive offers app owners a variety of perks to help them promote their apps more effectively. These include:

Featured App Listings: App owners can have their app featured on the top pages of the AppsHive app, giving them greater visibility and exposure.

Personalized App Recommendations: Users can have their app recommended to them based on their location, profession, and category preferences, giving app owners a more targeted audience.

Free Badge: App owners can get a free badge that can increase their app visibility and attract more downloads.

The AppsHive mobile app is expected to launch soon on the Play Store and App Store. To learn more, visit AppsHive’s website at https://www.appshive.co/

About AppsHive:

AppsHive is a leading app discovery and promotion platform that helps users discover new apps and helps app owners promote their apps to a wider audience. By providing personalized recommendations based on users’ location, profession, and category preferences, AppsHive aims to make it easier for users to find the apps they need and for app owners to reach a more targeted audience.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Paresh Sagar

Company Name: AppsHive

Email Address: biz@appshive.co