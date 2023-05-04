Organic Skin Care Market Revenue, Vendor Landscape and Strategic Framework

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 04, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Skin Care Industry Overview

The global organic skin care market size is expected to reach USD 21.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising consumer inclination toward non-synthetic and herbal beauty & skin care products coupled with growing utilization of environmentally sustainable products is expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Rising consumer awareness regarding the potential impact of organic skin care products on health and the environment has augmented the sale of these products in the past few years. Furthermore, it reduced the consumption of skincare products with harmful chemicals including aluminum salts, parabens and phthalates are allowing companies to manufacture products with organic ingredients. The rise in this trend coupled with the consumer shift toward sustainable and healthy skin care products will drive the market in the forecast period.

Organic Skin Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic skin care market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Face Cream & Moisturizers, Face Cleanser, Face Serum, Body Cream & Moisturizers, Body Wash, and Others

The face cream & moisturizers segment held the largest market share of more than 49.4% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

The face serum segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Organic face serums contain active ingredients namely grapeseed oil, mulethi, ashwagandha, and walnut that help fight the above-mentioned skin issues and even our skin tone. Owing to the benefits offered by these facial serums, the sale of products will witness a rise in the forthcoming years.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Online, and Others

The hypermarket/supermarket was a larger distribution channel with a revenue share of around 43.9% in 2021.

The majority of the brands launch their products through supermarket chains such as Walmart and Target to reach maximum customers.

The online channel is anticipated to register a rapid CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. E-commerce offers benefits to local as well as regional players by allowing a wider consumer reach.

Organic Skin Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is growing with fragmented key players across regions, where new entrants are launching products keeping sustainability and increasing awareness regarding non-synthetic skin care products in mind. Nowadays, beauty regime products with organic ingredients appeal the most to consumers, thus, manufacturers are focused on launching products with these attributes.

Some prominent players in the global Organic Skin Care market include:

Shiseido Company Limited

Natura & Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Yves Rocher

True Botanicals

Tata Harper

The Hain Celestial Group

Weleda AG

Arbonne International

Purity Cosmetics (100% Pure)

Order a free sample PDF of the Organic Skin Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.