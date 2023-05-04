BTI Completes Relocation of Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Shabaana Khader from Washington University

St. Louis, MO, Chicago, IL, and Hanover, MA, 2023-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently completed the relocation of the lab for infectious disease expert Dr. Shabaana Khader from the Khader Lab at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri to a new lab at The Cummings Life Sciences Building at the University of Chicago. The move took place from February 27 to March 3, 2023.

Dr. Khader is an internationally recognized expert on tuberculosis (TB), its pathogenesis, and the microbiological and immunological aspects of TB infection. Tuberculosis infects one-fourth of the world’s population, resulting in approximately 1.5 million deaths each year. Last fall, Dr. Khader was named chair of the Department of Microbiology at the University of Chicago.

“Moving a ‘regular’ lab requires significant planning, particularly the transporting of specimens that require temperature control. When you are talking about transporting infectious specimens over state lines, it ups the ante considerably,” said George Rohlfing, president of BTI and its lab relocation division Labmovers.com. “With Dr. Ahmed’s Khader’s lab relocation we had to acquire the necessary permitting to transport infectious materials to a different state—those permits needed to be acquired on a state and federal level. We also had to train our crews on handling those specific infectious materials.”

Specimens moved had to be kept at 4C, -30C and -80C temperatures in coolers and freezers, which were plugged into the power supplied by on board generators. Each container had to be specially sealed and manifested to protect crews and the public while transporting the infectious items. Adding to the degree of difficulty, the first phase of the move began during an ice storm in St. Louis.

“A small hiccup,” said Rohlfing.

The move also included a stop at Argonne National Lab at the Howard T. Ricketts Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois for a delivery of equipment and specimens for the Khader Lab. The HTRL Lab is part of the University of Chicago.

To transport items to the new lab at the Cummings Life Science Building on campus, all cargo had to be transferred from BTI’s 18-wheeler to a smaller truck. The cold chain powered items were delivered from a specially designed truck with portable generated power on board.

“This is the sixth lab relocation we have done to the University of Chicago. We know the terrain and have a good working relationship with the facilities team,” said Rohlfing.

As part of the relocation, BTI unloaded items and assembled and installed the required equipment. On March 3, the mission was complete.

“What an extremely professional and hard-working crew we had for this move. George and his team were phenomenal!” said Sharon Janoski, business manager, Department of Molecular Microbiology, Washington University School of Medicine. “Professional, BTI kept everything organized, kept hallways and walkways clear, laid out floor protection as requested (with no complaints), worked hard and non-stop. Truly a pleasure.”

In addition to lab moves, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its Government, Medical, Lab & Scientific and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or https://labmovers.com or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. As a Mayflower Agent, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross-country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace Services, and Decommissioning Services. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/or call (781) 561-1033/ 1-800-766-7724.