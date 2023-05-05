Smartphone Screen Protector Market Product Estimates and Development Opportunities

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 05, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Smartphone Screen Protector Industry Overview

The global smartphone screen protector market size is expected to reach USD 84.96 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for smartphone screen protectors is projected to be influenced by the rising concerns over the safety of smartphones from screen damage caused by high-impact drops and scratches over the forecast period.

A large number of individuals use smartphones all across the world. Because of their increasing popularity, a variety of add-on devices have been developed to improve the overall functionality of smartphone devices. One such item is a smartphone screen protector, which, as the name implies, shields the phone’s screen against scratches and other forms of damage. In the coming years, technological improvements in product development, such as the increased use of 3D technology, which improves user experience, are expected to provide profitable prospects for smartphone screen protector makers.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smartphone screen protector market on the basis of material, price range, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Tempered Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane

The tempered glass segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 90.0% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the benefits of employing glass, as opposed to PT and TPU.

The oleophobic layer on tempered glass reduces fingerprints and provides the phone the sense of real glass while in use. These glasses feature superior light transmittance than other options, reduce glare, and scatter reflections.

The market trends will be fueled by mobile phone users’ consistent adoption of tempered glass.

The thermoplastic polyurethane segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. Among the benefits of using this type of screen protector is the fact that it’s resistant to scratches, oil buildup, and grease.

Based on the Price Range Insights, the market is segmented into Below USD 175, USD 175 – 250, USD 250 – 450, USD 450 – 550, USD 550 – 700, and Above USD 700

The USD 550 – 700 segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 20.0% in 2021. It is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The below USD 175 segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the increased demand from low-income people.

The above USD 700 segment is expected to register a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The segment is expected to rise to over 475 million units by 2024 due to the rising demand for premium smartphones over the projected period.

over the projected period. Furthermore, increased concerns over the safety of high-priced cellphones are predicted to fuel product growth.

Smartphone Screen Protector Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, unveiled two new screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 small. Belkin’s extensive screen protection portfolio for iPhone includes the UltraGlass Screen Protector and Anti-Glare Screen Protector.

Some prominent players in the global Smartphone Screen Protector market include:

IntelliARMOR

AZ Infolink Private Limited

Halloa Enterprise Co. Ltd.

ZAGG Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Ryan Technology Co. Ltd.

NuShield Inc.

Xtreme Guard

Free S.speed International Co., Ltd.

Clarivue

Jiizii Glass

Protek

FeYong Digital Technology Limited

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

