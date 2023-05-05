A2 Milk Market Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2028

A2 Milk Market Growth & Trends

The global A2 milk market size is expected to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing per capita income, so consumers spending more on A2 milk products, increasing awareness about the nutritional awareness, and increasing research activities to develop new products are driving the market. Moreover, increasing population and rising disposable income are contributing to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of A2 milk as compared to conventional milk is further projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

A2 Milk Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global A2 milk market based on products, packaging, distribution channels, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid and Powder.

Based on the product global A2 milk market is categorized into liquid and powder. The Liquid segment dominated the market and contributed to the largest revenue share of over 70% in 2021. Consumers prefer to consume fresh milk, as it contains nutrients such as calcium, vitamins, and proteins. Thus, liquid products contributed more to the market revenue due to their convenience and large consumption.

Moreover, the powder segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2028. The rising application of powder form of A2 milk in infant formula is further projected to provide significant growth to the segmental market. With the increasing demand for powder for various applications, such as confectionery, baked desserts, and salty products from the industry. Powder content low moisture thus increases durability and can be stored longer period.

Based on the Packaging Insights, the market is segmented into Cartons, Bottles and Others.

The cartons segment is estimated to contribute the largest share of over 60% in the global A2 milk market in 2021. Carton packaging is safer and more convenient for storing food, as carton packaging protects and offers longer durability of product content into it. Carton has a lower weight, hence lowering the transportation cost. The carton segment contributed most to global market revenue due to the significant demand for hard packaging in the dairy products industry across the globe.

Moreover, the bottles segment is expected to expand with the second-highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2028. Milk bottles may be made of plastic or glass. In most cases, bottles are used by the milkman for delivering fresh milk. Bottles can be reused by refilling. Moreover, the growing demand for convenient packaging solutions in the dairy beverages industry is further projected to propel the segmental share during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Others.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the highest revenue share of over 50% in 2021. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the types of organized channels of the market which are offering more customer-oriented services by selling a variety of FMGC products directly to the consumers. These stores provide a choice of physical verification of products to the buyers and contribute to the market revenue.

Moreover, the online segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2028. The use of online shopping portals and mobile apps is getting popular due to its simplicity and convenience. Products are available for economic rates on online channels compared to offline. Moreover, the rising smartphone users and internet penetration across the globe further boosted the online distribution channel segment during the forecast period.

A2 Milk Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2019: Chinese Yili Industrial Group Company Limited acquired New Zealand’s Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited. This acquisition proves China and New Zealand are looking for bilateral relations to grow.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The A2 milk market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global A2 milk market include,

Vinamilk

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Erden Creamery Private Limited

Lion Dairy & Drinks

Vrindavan Dairy Farm

KESARIYA FARM PRIVATE LIMITED

SIDS FARM PRIVATE LIMITED

Happy Milk

GCMMF

The a2 Milk Company Limited

