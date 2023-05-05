Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Business Overview, Challenges And Opportunities 2028

Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s jerseys, sweatshirts & pullovers market size is expected to reach USD 274.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry growth is majorly credited to the increasing global spending on jerseys, sweatshirts, and pullovers. Consumers in Asian countries are significantly contributing to the market growth, on account of rising consumer disposable income and increased spending on apparel. The expansion of the offline as well as online retail sectors is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s jerseys, sweatshirts, & pullovers market on the basis of fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, and Others.

In terms of fiber, the polyester segment accounted for the largest share in the women’s jerseys, sweatshirts, & pullovers market in 2021, contributing to over 45% of the revenue. Furthermore, the segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The higher market share of the segment is attributed to the high popularity of polyester among apparel manufacturers and consumers.

Polyester is derived from petroleum and possesses excellent durability, strength, abrasion, and wrinkle resistance. This makes apparel made from polyester last longer, compared to other fabrics. It is also lightweight and economical, which is credited for the higher preference from manufacturers and consumers for polyester apparel, and the subsequent higher market revenue share.

The other fibers segment is forecast to advance with the 2nd highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. The others segment includes wool, nylon , acrylic, and velvet. These fibers are obtained by chemical processing of petroleum, animal fleece, etc. Wool is one of the important fibers used for manufacturing jerseys, sweatshirts, & pullovers. It is expected that the demand for the product will witness momentous growth during the projection period.

, acrylic, and velvet. These fibers are obtained by chemical processing of petroleum, animal fleece, etc. Wool is one of the important fibers used for manufacturing jerseys, sweatshirts, & pullovers. It is expected that the demand for the product will witness momentous growth during the projection period. During the forecast years, the cellulosic segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% in the global market. The cellulosic segment growth is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Cellulosic fibers are made from wood pulp, seed fibers, etc. These fibers are bio-degradable and have no adverse skin effects, and are expected to witness strong growth in demand during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

By distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to a larger market share of around 79% in 2021. Offline distribution channels include exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, shopping malls, and departmental stores. This is significantly credited to the consumer perception of the offline channels as the most trustworthy. These in-store channels enable physical verification and authenticity of the product quality. This perception influences shopping behaviour and shopping attitudes and is credited for the higher market share of the offline segment. Moreover, the majority of the retailers in the market opt for an offline mode of distribution, which also is attributable to the higher market share.

Over the forecast period, the online distribution channel is expected to witness strong growth. In the global market, the online segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the segment is significantly driven by the shifting consumer behaviour. During the projection period, Millennials and Gen Z are expected to account for the majority of the consumer group. This consumer group is becoming more dependent on digital apps and technology for day-to-day activities due to convenience and comfort. This results in a higher inclination toward the online distribution channel and is expected to propel growth during the forecast period. The advancement of the segment is also facilitated by the increasing use of smartphones and improving internet connections.

Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2021: Burberry Group Plc. announced its expansion plans with a new store format

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for women’s jerseys, sweatshirts & pullovers is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Key players in the market are focusing on product innovation and launches to meet consumer expectations with changing fashion needs. Additionally, they are trying to innovate new technology to increase the durability of the product.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s jerseys, sweatshirts & pullovers market include,

Dior

CHANEL

Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.