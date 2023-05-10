Europe Medical Foods Market Global Analysis & Forecast Report 2030

Europe Medical Foods Market Growth & Trends

The Europe medical foods market size is anticipated to hit USD 7.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. The ever-increasing burden of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population across Europe are primary reasons for the market to flourish. In 2021, the oral route of administration accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.5%. Ease of use and high availability of medical foods in this form has contributed to the high revenue. The enteral route of administration is expected to register the fastest growth. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases who are unable to consume food orally. The enteral route of administration seems to be the preferred way of administrating nutrients through medical foods to the specific needs of geriatric patients.

Europe Medical Foods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe medical foods market based on the route of administration, product type, application, sales channel, and country:

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Oral and Enteral.

In 2021, the oral segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.5 %. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the ease of this mode of administration and the preference of consumers as well. The majority of the medical foods available in the market are oral supplements which are attributable to the dominant market share. Studies have shown that malnutrition induced due to certain medical conditions in absence of nutritional supplementation by medical foods , costs billions per year in medical costs. The rising awareness among practitioners and increase in prescriptions of medical foods has resulted in overall market growth.

Enteral feeding, the fastest-growing sub-segment which is mostly preferred in specific need patients, can be due to the rise in the burden of chronic diseases among the older generation. This route of administration reduces the chances of contamination and has better results than the oral route resulting in wider adoption of this method.

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pills, Powders, Others.

In 2021, the powder segment dominated the market for medical foods in Europe and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.4%. The growth in this segment is due to higher product availability and more portfolio product launches by the companies in the market. The current medical foods market has more powdered formulations catering to all generations, infants, and adults alike. Powder formulations of medical foods include pre-mixed meal replacements for adults, the formula for infants, and other such products which can be consumed easily by consumers.

The liquids segment has recorded the fastest growth in the product type segment of medical foods. The availability of liquid formulations is also increasing along with the new launches which are driving market growth in the sub-segment. Liquid foods are available in the form of nutrition shakes and protein shakes along with other food supplements.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea, Pathogen Related Infections, Diabetic Neuropathy, ADHD, Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases, Wound Healing, Chronic Diarrhea, Constipation Relief, Protein Booster, Dysphagia, Other Diseases.

The chemotherapy-induced diarrhea segment dominated the market for medical foods in Europe and accounted for the largest revenue share of 15.2% in 2021. According to WHO, more than 3.7 million new cases of cancer are recorded every year in Europe. One-fourth of global cancer cases are from Europe. The importance of proper management of cancer is high, more than 40% of cancer-related deaths can be prevented if managed properly. Nutritional deficiency in cancer patients is very common. Thus, management with nutritionally enhanced foods is highly recommended and has become a more frequent form of management, thus acting as a potential factor for market growth.

The fastest-growing segment was diabetic neuropathy. With the increase in lifestyle diseases all over the globe, IDF projects an increase from 9.2% to 13% in diabetes prevalence across Europe. The majority of diabetes cases can be managed with proper nutrition through medical foods. Diabetic neuropathy has a prevalence range of 6% to 34% in Europe, according to a study conducted in 2015. The numbers along with rising consumer awareness are responsible for the growth of this sub-segment.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online Sales, Retail Sales, Institutional Sales.

The institutional sales segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.8% in 2021, in the sales channel segment. The huge burden of chronic diseases that can be managed through medical foods has been a key driving factor for this market. The high market share for institutional sales can be attributed to the fact that the majority of key players depend on the institutional sales channel accessed via a group of representatives who provide medical foods directly to clinicians and healthcare professionals at clinics, hospitals, and care centers.

The fastest-growing segment was the online sales channel, this can be attributed to the fact that a vast majority of the population is becoming increasingly aware of proper nutrition to manage chronic diseases and for overall health. With the market size expanding for the medical food industry as whole ease of availability becomes a key factor for growth. There has been a paradigm shift in the sales for a plethora of products from physical to online stores and key players in the medical food industry are taking advantage of the sales channel to further enhance their sales numbers.

Europe Medical Foods Country Outlook

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players in the region are focusing on expansion on various levels, expansion of product portfolios, and geographical expansions through mergers and acquisitions. Companies are focusing on specific products targeting specific diseases like phenylketonuria (PKU), congenital metabolism disorders in infants, and various other diseases.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe medical foods market include,

Danone

Nestlé

Abbott

Fresenius Kabi AG

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

