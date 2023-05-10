EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Forecast Assessment Report Till 2030

EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The EMEA surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 761.9 million by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements have enabled companies to design integrated surgical systems to streamline the workflow of surgical practices in hospitals and outpatient surgical centers. For example, the digitalization of surgical microscopes has transformed their quality and effectiveness. Key players in the region are conducting research activities to improve surgery efficiency. In November 2020, Leica Microsystems released Provo 8 ophthalmic microscope, which was built around InFocus intraoperative Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) system.

EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the EMEA surgical microscopes market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into On Casters, Wall-mounted, Tabletop, Ceiling-mounted.

The on-casters microscopes segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 79.00%. It is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2022 to 2030 and witness the fastest growth during the forecast period in the Europe region. However, in the MEA region, on-casters and wall-mounted microscopes, both are expected to witness the fastest growth rates from 2022 to 2030. Portability, improved ergonomics of such microscopes, and better cleaning & maintenance capabilities are key factors boosting the segment growth.

Advantages of on-caster equipment, such as repositioning functionality and effective maneuvering that requires minimal effort, aid in reducing the duration of the operation. Hence, they have applications in various surgical fields including dental, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, cosmetics procedures, and ENT; leading to high product demand. Ceiling-mounted devices are suspended from a telescoping column directly attached to the ceiling. These systems are usually installed in surgical rooms and used in procedures, such as neurosurgery, microsurgery, and ophthalmology; they are also installed in dental surgery cabinets. These devices provide the highest stability, which is crucial during neurosurgery and ophthalmic & plastic surgeries. They provide the same level of flexibility that is offered by a floor-mounted microscope.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery & Spinal Surgery, ENT Surgery, Dentistry, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries, Gynecology, Urology, Other Surgeries.

The ophthalmic surgery segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 37.00%. due to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, technological advancements, rise in government initiatives, and high volume of cataract surgeries. As per October 2021 statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, 2.2. million people have eye disorders. Many cataract surgeries were performed in developing nations, such as South Africa, which can be attributed to favorable initiatives in the countries. In 2020, around 290,000 South Africans were at risk of becoming blind because of untreated cataracts.

The ENT surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of otolaryngology & brain disorders and the penetration of advanced techniques that involve the use of surgical microscopes. Plastic & reconstructive surgeries and dentistry segments are also expected to grow at a remunerative rate owing to an increase in the demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital and Physician Clinics & Other Settings.

Based on end-use, the market is further segmented into hospital and physician clinics & other settings. The hospital was the largest end-use segment in 2021. The segment accounted for the maximum share of more than 58.00% of the overall market revenue. The high share can be attributed to the large volumes of surgeries being performed in hospital settings and a higher number of patient admissions as well as greater financing capabilities of hospitals. Surgical microscopes are a profitable investment on account of a high number of multispecialty surgeries being performed in hospitals.

On the other hand, the physician clinics & other settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for advanced medical care in developed countries, such as Italy and France, and patient willingness to pay for advanced surgical procedures for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the physician clinics & other surgical settings segment.

EMEA Surgical Microscopes Regional Outlook

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Olympus Corp. introduced EASYSUITE, its next-generation OR integration solution, in the EMEA.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is consolidated with the presence of a few established players. Product launches and research initiatives for the expansion of product portfolios are the key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the EMEA surgical microscopes market include,

Zeiss

Olympus Corp.

Leica Microsystems

Alcon, Inc.

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corp.

Haag-Streit Surgical Gmbh

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

Chammed Co., Ltd.

Atmos Medizintechnik GmbH & Company KG

Intamed

Al Amin Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.