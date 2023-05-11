HDTV Supply and Bose Corporation Announce Partnership to Deliver Revolutionary Audio Solutions for Video Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality video equipment and accessories, is proud to announce a new partnership with Bose Corporation, a renowned manufacturer of premium audio products. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the audio and video industries, as HDTV Supply and Bose Corporation bring together their extensive expertise and resources to deliver exceptional performance and value to their customers.

The partnership will focus on developing a range of innovative audio solutions that are designed to complement HDTV Supply’s existing product line, providing customers with a complete audiovisual experience. The products developed as part of this partnership will leverage Bose Corporation’s expertise in sound engineering and HDTV Supply’s knowledge of video technology to deliver a level of performance that is unmatched in the industry.

“We are excited to partner with Bose Corporation to offer our customers a new level of audio performance,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “With Bose Corporation’s reputation for excellence in audio engineering, we believe that this partnership will enable us to deliver products that are not only visually stunning but also deliver a truly immersive audio experience.”

As part of this partnership, HDTV Supply and Bose Corporation will develop a range of products that will enable customers to experience sound in a whole new way. These products will include audio amplifiers, soundbars, home theatre systems, and more. They will be designed to work seamlessly with HDTV Supply’s video equipment, providing customers with a complete audiovisual solution that delivers stunning performance and value.

“We are excited to partner with HDTV Supply to bring our audio expertise to the video industry,” said a Spokesperson for Bose Corporation. “We believe that our combined expertise will enable us to develop products that deliver a level of performance that is unmatched in the industry, and we look forward to working closely with HDTV Supply to bring these products to market.”

As part of this partnership, HDTV Supply and Bose Corporation will also collaborate on research and development, exploring new technologies and applications that can be used to enhance the audiovisual experience. This will include exploring new ways to integrate audio and video technology, as well as new approaches to audio engineering that can be used to deliver even better performance.

With the partnership between HDTV Supply and Bose Corporation, customers can expect to see a range of innovative audio solutions that are designed to complement HDTV Supply’s existing product line. From soundbars to home theatre systems, customers can look forward to experiencing audio in a whole new way with products that deliver exceptional performance and value.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com