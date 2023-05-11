Titanium Gr.1 (3.7025) Blind Flanges Stockists

DELHI, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Titanium Blind Flanges are manufactured without a bore and used to blank off the ends of piping, Valves and pressure vessel openings. From the standpoint of internal pressure and bolt loading, blind flanges, particularly in the larger sizes, are the most highly stressed flange types. A Blind flange is round plate which has all of the relevant boltholes but no center hole, and because of this feature this flange is used to close off the ends of a piping systems and pressure vessel openings. It also permits easy access to the interior of a line or vessel once it has been sealed and must be reopened.

However, most of these stresses are bending types near the center, and since there is no standard inside diameter, these flanges are suitable for higher pressure temperature applications.

Titanium Blind Flanges are used for testing the flow of gas or liquid through a pipeline or vessel. It helps to close the end of piping systems or vessel openings. It allows easy access to the pipeline when there is a requirement to work done inside the line. They are used in high pressure applications available in all grades, materials, size and specifications. Blind pipe flanges are typically provided with a raised face, flat face, or RTJ facing. When a raised face is necessary for blind pipe flanges, the standard height is 1/16″ for blind pipe flanges under 400 ( 2.4360)#. For blind pipe flanges of 400 ( 2.4360)# and up, the standard blind pipe flange raised face height is 1/4″.

