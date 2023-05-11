SuperbCompanies Recognizes Binmile’s QA Expertise: Lists Among Top Software Testing Companies in Mumbai

MUMBAI, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading software engineering services provider, has been recognized by SuperbCompanies as one of the top software testing companies in Mumbai for its exceptional quality assurance (QA) expertise. The research portal provides ratings and rankings of Software Development, Software Testing, Marketing, and PR companies curated by expert researchers from around the world.

For the prestigious rating, Binmile’s AVP Marketing, Ms. Sana Ansari stated, “We are proud to have been listed as one of the top software testing companies by SuperbCompanies. Our commitment to delivering quality solutions to some of the world’s biggest brands with a focus on quality delivery and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in helping us reach this position. Being recognized as one of the top software testing companies is a proof of the dedication and hard work of our team.”

SuperbCompanies uses a rigorous methodology to rank companies that provide services in various domains such as software development, software testing, marketing, and PR. The SuperbCompanies expert team collects and analyzes data from thousands of companies from around the world, taking into account various factors such as client feedback, industry recognition, service quality, and more. The team strives to provide accurate information to help businesses partner with the best companies for their needs. SuperbCompanies’ commitment to meticulous research ensures that their rankings remain credible and trustworthy for businesses seeking reliable partners in various domains. Their recognition of Binmile as one of the top software testing companies speaks volumes about the company’s expertise and dedication to providing quality solutions.

Binmile is thrilled to be recognized by SuperbCompanies for its exceptional QA expertise and is committed to providing world-class quality assurance solutions to help businesses achieve their goals.

About SuperbCompanies:

SuperbCompanies is a trusted research portal that provides ratings and rankings of Software Development, Software Testing, Marketing, and PR companies around the world. Their expert researchers with over a decade of commercial experience, review, rank, and score thousands of agencies every year, making it easier for businesses to search and select the best companies to partner with and achieve their goals. SuperbCompanies’ diligent work saves time for businesses and enables them to focus on growing their revenue growth.

About Binmile:

Binmile is an ISO-certified software engineering company that helps businesses across the globe to expand their digital success and develop successful software solutions. They provide custom market-leading solutions for 200+ global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs from the High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing businesses. Binmile offers expert solutions in Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps covering various industries.