Alloy Steel P12 Pipes & Tubes Exporters in India

MUMBAI, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Nutech Overseas is the main manufacturers, suppliers, stockists and exporter of Compound Steel P12 Pipes & Tubes and Cylinders. These Pipes & Tubes and Cylinders have it’s application in businesses like petrochemicals, gas handling, power age, seaward oil penetrating organizations, drugs, substance gear, heat exchangers, mash and paper industry. The Compound Steel P12 Pipes & Tubes and Cylinders comprises of elements like longer help life, sturdy nature, light weight, layered exactness, precisive plan, against destructive and that’s just the beginning. These Pipes & Tubes and Cylinders are made of best quality unrefined substance and do match worldwide quality norm and this assists us with having appeal in the market from the clients. These Pipes & Tubes and Cylinders are offered to clients at market arranged and reasonable costs. The Pipes & Tubes and Cylinders are made in various size, thickness and aspects and are conveyed to customers according to their need and prerequisite. With regards to bundling it is finished with extreme consideration since we know the highs and lows that are looked while import and commodity of item consequently it is our superb worry that the items are conveyed in great circumstances with practically no harm.

Specifications Of Alloy Steel P12 Pipes & Tubes

Specifications : ASTM A 335 ASME SA 335 Dimensions : ASTM, ASME and API Size : 1/8″NB TO 30″NB IN Schedule : SCH20, SCH30, SCH40, STD, SCH80, XS, SCH60, SCH80, SCH120, SCH140, SCH160, XXS Length : Within 13500mm Type : Seamless / Fabricated Form : Round, Hydraulic Etc Length : Single Random, Double Random & Cut Length. End : Plain End, Beveled End, Treaded

Chemical Composition Of Alloy Steel P12 Pipes & Tubes

Alloy Steel P12 C Cr Mn Mo P S Si 0.05 – 0.15 1.00 – 1.50 0.30 – 0.60 0.44 – 0.65 0.025 max 0.025 max 0.50 – 1.00

