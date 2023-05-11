GreenEarth Cleaning to Exhibit at ICSC-Las Vegas, May 21-23

Las Vegas, NV and Kansas City, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — GreenEarth® Cleaning, the world’s largest brand of environmentally friendly dry cleaning, offering the industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative, will once again be on the floor at the upcoming conference put on by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. GreenEarth will be at Booth 57140.

ICSC LAS VEGAS is the premier event for ICSC, the global trade association of the retail real estate industry. Held annually in May, the event is a two- to three-day gathering of dealmakers and industry experts who are driving innovation and evolution in the Marketplaces Industry.

“For more than 20 years, GreenEarth has been the partner that property managers have relied on to eliminate any liability associated with contamination from dry cleaning tenants. We have existing relationships with more than 400 landlords—some of the biggest names in the category,” said Tim Maxwell, CEO of GreenEarth Cleaning. “Our program has provided them with the confidence to embrace professional garment care providers as tenants again.”

GreenEarth Cleaning uses a pure fluid, which is silicon-based and not the hydrocarbon-based solvent chemicals traditionally used in dry cleaning. This makes the cleaning process environmentally non-toxic, enabling GreenEarth’s cleaners to eliminate hazardous waste. Additionally, the process is gentler on the fibers in clothing. This lengthens the life of the clothes, and they look and feel better.

GreenEarth Cleaning was formed almost 25 years ago by founders General Electric, Procter & Gamble and three dry cleaners–Jim Barry, Ron Benjamin, and Jim Douglas–who sought to improve the industry by providing a safe and non-toxic alternative to perc, the predominant solvent in use at the time. Since 1999, GreenEarth Cleaning has provided an environmentally non-toxic technology to thousands of dry cleaners around the globe who in turn have cleaned some 600 million pounds of clothes during that time.

About GreenEarth Cleaning:

“Doing business without doing harm” has been the mission statement of GreenEarth since its birth in 1999. Utilizing a proprietary product line of pure silicone and unique “cold” filtration media, the Kansas City, MO-based GreenEarth provides its proprietors with the best possible fabric care while lowering energy costs by more than 50 percent. Since the pure fluid GreenEarth uses is silicon-based and not the chlorine-based chemicals traditionally used in dry cleaning, the cleaning process is proven to be environmentally non-toxic, allowing GreenEarth’s customers to reduce or even eliminate hazardous waste fees. Leading dry cleaners, property owners, fashion brands, and financial institutions recognize GreenEarth as the clear leader in meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. For more information, visit https://www.greenearthcleaning.com/.

