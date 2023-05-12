King Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Not a Discomforting Medium to Shift a Patient

DELHI, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —Ever since the very beginning of the Pandemic healthcare sector has been facing a deficiency in an appropriate means of transport that can be efficient in reaching the medical center for shifting a patient without causing any difficulties mid-way. Choosing the services offered by King Air Ambulance would be advantageous as it offers Air Ambulance Service in Patna which is bound to reach the medical center right on time. We are experts in presenting case-specific medical transportation with intensive care, critical care, and life support facilities provided on the way.

The medical evacuation service is presented inside state-of-the-art airliners that are equipped with advanced facilities contributing to the ease of the risk created while shifting a patient to and from one place to the other. We offer a source of excellent medical evacuation services that is available 24 hours a day, no matter where the patient needs to reach and despite the criticality of the health of the patient. We at Air Ambulance in Patna have been delivering risk-free, safety-compliant, and non-troublesome medical transportation that is in the best interest of the ailing patient.

If the Patient Needs Quick and Trouble-Free Transportation Contact King Air Ambulance Service in Delhi

With more than a decade long experience in offering medical transportation service via air King Air Ambulance Service in Delhi has never failed to meet the requirements of the patients and guarantee end-to-end safety until the end of the journey. Our service is composed keeping in mind the necessities of the patients and we fit in all the essential supplies inside the aircraft carrier so that the journey doesn’t seem to be a troublesome one for the traveler.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Delhi got contacted for shifting a patient from Patna to Delhi for treatment related to a kidney disorder. The patient was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and needed pre-hospital treatment while traveling from one place to another. While we were transferring the patient he started getting shivers and fainted without any notice. The medical team rushed to check the situation and got to know that his sugar level had dipped drastically. Without wasting any time they provided suitable medicine and also offered insulin injections to balance the deteriorating medical condition of the patient. After a while, he got back to normal and was able to cover the rest of the distance without any trouble.