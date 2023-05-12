Sree Cadd Presents India’s Biggest Talent Hunt with 5000 Jobs in 10 Streams

Kerala, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sree Cadd, the renowned CAD training institute, is proud to announce the launch of India’s biggest talent hunt, offering a staggering 5000 job opportunities across 10 different streams. This exciting initiative aims to identify and nurture talented individuals who are passionate about their chosen fields and provide them with rewarding career opportunities.

Sree Cadd has always been committed to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in their professional journeys. With the India Talent Hunt, the institute takes its dedication to the next level by not only offering top-notch training but also creating direct job opportunities for deserving candidates.

The talent hunt encompasses a wide range of streams, ensuring that individuals from diverse backgrounds and interests can participate. The 10 streams include:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Aeronautical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

IT &CSE

Banking & Finance

HR & Marketing

Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, knowledge, and creativity through various rounds of assessment, which may include online tests, interviews, and practical assignments. The selection process will be rigorous, ensuring that only the most talented and dedicated individuals emerge as winners.

To participate in the India Talent Hunt, interested individuals can register through the official website of Sree Cadd at http://sreecadd.com/. The registration process is simple and user-friendly, allowing candidates to submit their details and showcase their portfolios or previous work. The CEO of Sree Cadd, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to launch India’s biggest talent hunt, offering 5000 job opportunities across 10 diverse streams. Our aim is to recognize and empower talented individuals, providing them with the platform they need to kickstart their careers. We invite passionate and skilled individuals from all over the country to participate and seize this incredible opportunity.”

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of India’s biggest talent hunt and secure a promising career in your chosen field. Register now at http://sreecadd.com/ and take the first step towards a successful future.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Register Now : 7356426829 / 9884881157

Date : 20th May 2023

Location : Kochi, Venu : Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam