Shifting Patients to a Hospital is No More a Delaying Task with Angel Air Ambulance in Guwahati

MUMBAI, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — With responsibility comes pressure to perform without laying any breach and when the matter is to shift a patient from one place to another for advanced treatment utmost efficiency should be maintained while composing the evacuation mission. Angel Air Ambulance is presenting Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati that ensures a quick, safe, and comfortable journey for the patients and no complications laid on the way. With the aim of offering hygienic air ambulances, we guarantee that the possibilities of infection are avoided while shifting patients to and from a selected healthcare facility.

Our emergency evacuation service has played an essential part in making speedy medical transportation available for patients and helping in transferring patients with critical medical conditions as swiftly as possible. We operate by shifting patients to their choice of medical center without compromising their safety and comfort and take all precautions to ensure they travel without any discomfort or trauma. We at Air Ambulance from Guwahati have been offering time-bound service that never gets delayed in reaching the specific medical facility.

Take Angel Air Ambulance Service in Delhi Available Around the Clock

The round-the-clock availability of our service at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Delhi can be of utmost benefit to the patients and ensure they get transferred to their choice of medical center within the allotted time period. We never delay in responding to the specific requirements of the patients and remain available with our advantageous service to come up with the needs of the requesters. We have a dedicated customer support team that offers assistance, advice, and suggestions regarding the choice of medical transportation service and the installation of equipment inside the aircraft carrier to guarantee the journey takes place without any difficulties.

Once we at Air Ambulance in Delhi were asked to quickly arrange air medical transportation so that the patient can be transferred to the medical center within the given time as he had experienced a heart attack and was too vulnerable. We provided a quick response and didn’t wasn’t any time in arranging the medical evacuation service to shift the patient without any delay. The patient was accompanied by a team of expert caregivers who provided medical attention throughout the journey and took good care of them till the time the journey got completed.