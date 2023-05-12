Amerigo Scientific Unveils 1Step RT PCR Kit to Support RNA Studies and Simply Workflow

New York, United States, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, unveils 1Step RT PCR Kit for the scientific use of gene-expression analysis, transfection analysis, cDNA cloning, multiplex RT-PCR, etc. The size of this kit is 100 reactions of 50 µl and available in bulk.

PCR is a technique used for DNA amplification. Discovered by Kary B. Mullis in the early 1980s, this approach is considered the gold standard in nucleic acid analysis. RT-PCR can obtain DNA from the RNA template when working with RNA as a starting material. One-step RT PCR refers to reverse transcriptase and DNA polymerase being premixed in a single tube by a one-step approach. This allows the RT step and subsequent amplification step to be performed in a single reaction.

Amerigo Scientific’s 1Step RT PCR Kit incorporates the 20X RT and RNase Inhibitor mix for efficient reverse transcription and the 2X PCR Mastermix for subsequent amplification of cDNA in the same tube. The PCR Mastermix contains proprietary Hot Start Taq DNA Polymerase, which has stronger RNA affinity and thermal stability, extension capability to complex secondary structure RNA templates, and higher amplification efficiency and specificity to cDNA after reverse transcription, ensuring fast, highly-specific and ultra-sensitive amplification of RNA targets for use in a broad range of downstream applications.

After being rigorously tested, the 1Step RT PCR Kit is determined to be ideal for detecting the presence or absence of RNA templates and quantifying expression through qualitative or semi-quantitative analysis of RNA transcription levels. In combination with the optimized buffer, the enzyme provides higher success rates in demanding PCR applications like an amplification of complex or longer templates and fast cycling, whilst eliminating non-specific amplification, ensuring highly efficient and sensitive transcription. Enhanced amplification of these targets ensures high cDNA yields from all RNA, including total RNA, mRNA, snRNA, and viral RNA.

Since the 1Step RT PCR Kit adopts the one-step method to enable RT and PCR to be carried out in the same reaction system, no reagent needs to be added and the tube cover does not need to be opened in the reaction process, thus avoiding cross-contamination between samples and improving the detection sensitivity. Additionally, this kit is an all-in-one-tube Mastermix that can improve the speed, convenience, and accuracy of RT-PCR. Amerigo Scientific also provides other RT-PCR kits to support customers’ RNA studies and help simplify their workflow.

