Woodland Dental Center Introduces Sedation Dentistry in Puyallup for Patients with Dental Anxiety

Puyallup, WA, USA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Woodland Dental Center is proud to announce the introduction of sedation dentistry for patients in Puyallup, WA. Sedation dentistry is an effective solution for patients with dental anxiety, phobia, or those who require extensive dental work. The use of sedation ensures that patients are comfortable and relaxed during the dental procedure, reducing anxiety and increasing compliance with treatment recommendations.

Fear and anxiety are common reasons for patients to avoid dental appointments, even when they are aware of the importance of maintaining good oral health. At Woodland Dental Center, we understand that dental anxiety is a real concern for many patients, and we are committed to helping them overcome their fears. That is why we are thrilled to introduce sedation dentistry to our practice in Puyallup, WA.

Sedation Dentistry Puyallup involves the use of medication to help patients relax during dental procedures. The level of sedation can range from mild to deep, depending on the patient’s anxiety level, medical history, and the complexity of the procedure. The sedation medication can be administered in different ways, including inhalation, oral medication, or intravenous (IV) sedation.

At Woodland Dental Center, we offer three levels of sedation: nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and IV sedation. Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is a mild form of sedation that is inhaled through a small mask. It helps patients relax but does not cause drowsiness, allowing them to return to normal activities after the procedure. Oral sedation involves taking a pill before the procedure to help patients feel drowsy and relaxed. It is a moderate form of sedation, and patients may not remember much of the procedure. IV sedation is the deepest form of sedation and is administered through an IV line. It puts patients in a sleep-like state, and they are not aware of the procedure.

The use of sedation dentistry is beneficial for patients with dental anxiety or phobia, those with a low pain threshold, and those who require extensive dental work. Sedation helps patients relax, reducing anxiety, and making them feel more comfortable during the procedure. Patients are also more compliant with the dentist’s instructions, making the procedure more successful. Moreover, sedation dentistry can save time by allowing more work to be done in one appointment, reducing the need for multiple visits.

Woodland Dental Center is a comprehensive dental practice located in Puyallup, WA. We provide a wide range of dental services, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry. Our team of experienced dentists, hygienists, and support staff is committed to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. We use the latest technology and techniques to ensure that our patients receive the best possible treatment. Our goal is to help our patients achieve optimal oral health and a beautiful smile.

In conclusion, the introduction of sedation dentistry at Woodland Dental Center in Puyallup, WA, is an exciting development for patients who suffer from dental anxiety. With the use of sedation, patients can now receive the dental care they need in a relaxed and comfortable environment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit the Heritage Family Dentistry website https://www.woodland-dentist.com/ or call (253) 478-2469.