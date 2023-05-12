Rowlett Dental Kids Introduces Restorative Dentistry Services for Children

Rowlett, TX, USA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Rowlett Dental Kids is excited to announce the addition of restorative dentistry services for children. The new services are designed to restore the function and appearance of children’s teeth that have been damaged due to injury, decay, or other oral health issues. With the introduction of these services, Rowlett Dental Kids aims to provide comprehensive dental care to children in Rowlett and the surrounding areas.

Rowlett Dental Kids has always been committed to providing high-quality dental care to children in Rowlett and the surrounding areas. As part of this commitment, we are pleased to introduce our new restorative dentistry services for children. Our team of highly trained and experienced dental professionals is dedicated to helping children restore the function and appearance of their teeth through safe, effective, and comfortable treatments.

Restorative Dentistry Services: Our new Restorative Dentistry Rowlett services include a range of treatments designed to repair damaged teeth and restore their function and appearance. These treatments include dental fillings, dental crowns, and root canal therapy. Each treatment is tailored to the individual needs of the child, ensuring that they receive the most effective and appropriate care.

Dental Fillings: Dental fillings are used to repair teeth that have been damaged due to decay or injury. Our dental professionals use safe and effective materials to fill cavities and restore the strength and function of the affected teeth.

Dental Crowns: Dental crowns are used to restore severely damaged teeth or teeth that have undergone root canal therapy. Our team uses durable and natural-looking materials to create crowns that blend seamlessly with the child’s natural teeth, providing both function and aesthetic appeal.

Root Canal Therapy: Root canal therapy is used to treat teeth that have been severely damaged or infected. Our dental professionals use advanced techniques and technologies to perform root canal therapy safely and effectively, ensuring that the child’s teeth are restored to optimal health.

Rowlett Dental Kids is a leading dental practice in Rowlett, TX, specializing in pediatric dentistry. Our team of dental professionals is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to children of all ages. We offer a full range of dental services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, and orthodontic treatment. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to make children feel comfortable and at ease, with amenities such as a play area, TVs in treatment rooms, and a friendly, welcoming staff. For more information about Rowlett Dental Kids and the services they offer, please visit their website https://www.rowlettdentalkids.com/ or call (469) 284-8895.