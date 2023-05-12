Rakhinationwide Launches Hassle-Free Rakhi Hamper Delivery to the USA

KOLKATA 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Rakhinationwide, a leading online gift portal, has announced the launch of its hassle-free rakhi hamper delivery service to the USA. The company’s new service will allow customers to send rakhi hampers to their loved ones in the USA from the comfort of their homes.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting international travel, many people have been unable to visit their loved ones abroad. Rakhinationwide’s new service aims to bridge this gap and provide customers with a safe and easy way to send rakhi hampers to their loved ones in the USA.

The rakhi hampers available at Rakhinationwide include a range of traditional and modern designs, featuring everything from sweets and chocolates to clothes and jewelry. Customers can choose from a wide range of options to find the perfect hamper for their loved ones.

The service is available throughout the USA, with deliveries made within 3-4 working days. Customers can track their orders online and will receive real-time updates on the delivery status of their rakhi hampers.

“We are excited to launch our new rakhi hamper delivery service to the USA,” said a spokesperson for Rakhinationwide. “We know that many people have been unable to visit their loved ones due to the pandemic, and we wanted to provide them with a safe and hassle-free way to send rakhi hampers.” “With our wide range of traditional and modern hampers, customers can find the perfect gift for their loved ones and have it delivered straight to their door.”

To send rakhi hampers to the USA, visit www.rakhinationwide.com/usa/rakhi-hampers today.