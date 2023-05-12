The Shepherd Homes Group Achieves Record Sales and Expands Team

Fairfax, Virginia, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Shepherd Homes Group, a leading real estate team at Samson Properties, has once again proven their expertise and dedication to their clients by ending 2022 as the top team at Samson Properties for the entire DMV region. Closing a total of 336 transactions, equaling over $195 Million in sales, they have set an impressive record in the industry.

The Shepherd Homes Group has continued to set records in 2023, ranking as the number 4 team in the Northern Virginia region for Q1. With 132 homes already under contract or closed, they have achieved over $85 million in sales. The team is well on its way to reaching its goal of 365 transactions for 2023.

Comprised of 22 agents, The Shepherd Homes Group is expanding its team and actively seeking additional agents to join. They are committed to providing exceptional service to their clients and are proud to sponsor local fundraising events, including the VFW Golf Scramble in Fairfax, Virginia, as well as Celebrate Great Falls and the Langley High School Bands on the Run 5K.

To further support their agents and clients, The Shepherd Homes Group has recently expanded their support staff with a Leads and Marketing Manager and an Internal Sales Associate. They are dedicated to ensuring that their clients receive the highest level of service and attention to detail.

With a track record of excellence in the industry and a commitment to giving back to the community, The Shepherd Homes Group is the top choice for those looking to buy or sell a home in the DMV region. Contact them today to experience their unmatched service and expertise.

