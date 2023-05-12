The 3 Best Travel Electric Toothbrushes in 2023

CHENGDU, CHINA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Do you dread the idea of brushing your teeth with a manual toothbrush while traveling? You’re not alone. In fact, studies show that over 70% of travelers prefer using an electric toothbrush over a manual one. But with so many electric toothbrushes on the market, it can be tough to know which one to choose for your next adventure.

That’s why we’ve done the research and compiled a list of the three best travel electric toothbrushes that will help you maintain healthy teeth and gums no matter where your travels take you. So, whether you’re a frequent business traveler or an adventurous globetrotter, read on to find the perfect travel electric toothbrush for your needs.

In this article, we will discuss the following:

Your Guide To Buying The Best Travel Toothbrush

3 Best Travel Electric Toothbrush

Tips For Using An Electric Toothbrush

In Conclusion

Faqs

Guide to Buying the Best Travel Electric Toothbrush

Looking to buy a travel electric toothbrush but not sure where to start? First, we will introduce you to the key factors to consider before buying; read on.

Size and weight

Look for a toothbrush that is compact and lightweight, making it easy to pack and carry in your luggage.

Check the battery life

Choose a toothbrush with a long battery life or a rechargeable battery that can last for the duration of your trip.

Look for charging options

Consider the charging options available, such as a USB cable or charging dock, and choose one that suits your needs.

Choose the right brush head

Look for a toothbrush with a brush head that suits your dental needs. For example, some brush heads are designed for sensitive teeth or braces.

Check the brushing modes

Consider toothbrushes that offer multiple brushing modes to cater to your individual dental needs.

Look for a comfortable grip

Choose a toothbrush with a comfortable grip for ease of use during brushing.

Consider the cost

Toothbrushes vary in price, so consider your budget when choosing the best travel electric toothbrush.

By considering these factors, you can choose the best travel electric toothbrush that fits your needs and ensures your dental hygiene while on the go.

Of course, if you don’t want to spend too much time browsing shopping sites, here’s a roundup of the 3 best electric toothbrushes for travel, too.

3 Best Travel Electric Toothbrush

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush

As someone who travels frequently, finding a reliable and compact toothbrush has been a challenge. That’s why I was excited to try out the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, and it did not disappoint.

First off, the design is sleek and lightweight, which makes it easy to pack and carry around. The compact travel case that comes with it is also a great addition, making it easy to keep everything organized and in one place.

But what really impressed me was the performance of the toothbrush. The bristles are soft yet effective, and I could feel the difference in my oral hygiene since I started using them. The 2-minute timer with a 30-second notification is also a useful feature, ensuring that I’m brushing my teeth for the recommended amount of time.

The battery life is another major advantage of the Philips One, with a single charge lasting up to 30 days. This is incredibly convenient for longer trips, as I don’t have to worry about finding a power source or bringing a charger.

The only downside is that it’s not recommended for use in the shower. While this may be a minor inconvenience for some, it’s important to note for those who prefer to brush their teeth in the shower.

Sodentist Sonic Electric Toothbrush

If you’re looking for an efficient and high-quality travel electric toothbrush, the Sodentist Sonic Electric Toothbrush is definitely worth considering. One of the biggest advantages of this toothbrush is its patented sonic technology, which sets it apart from other electric toothbrushes on the market. The head vibrates an impressive 31,000 times per minute, which is ten times stronger and more efficient at cleaning teeth than traditional toothbrushes.

In addition to its powerful cleaning abilities, the Sodentist Sonic Electric Toothbrush also boasts an impressive battery life. After charging for just three hours, the toothbrush can be used for about 30-60 days.This feature is especially convenient for frequent travelers or anyone who wants a toothbrush that they can rely on for extended periods of time.

Another great feature of the Sodentist Sonic Electric Toothbrush is its built-in timer and zone change reminder. The toothbrush will automatically turn off after two minutes of brushing, which is the recommended brushing time by dentists. Additionally, every 30 seconds, the toothbrush will pause and remind you to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth. This ensures that you’re brushing your teeth thoroughly and effectively every time.

Overall, the Sodentist Sonic Electric Toothbrush is a top-notch choice for anyone who wants a powerful and efficient toothbrush that’s easy to use and convenient to maintain. Its patented sonic technology, long battery life, and built-in timer and reminder features make it an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their oral hygiene routine.

Voom Sonic Go Series Battery Operated Electric Toothbrush

The Voom Sonic Go Series Battery Operated Electric Toothbrush is a compact and lightweight option that is perfect for anyone who wants to take their oral hygiene routine on the go. Measuring only 6-½” long x ¾” wide, this toothbrush can easily fit into your purse or suitcase or even help clear up some counter space.

This is a decent travel electric toothbrush. Despite its small size, the Voom Sonic Go Series packs a punch with 22,000 strokes per minute, making it an effective alternative to manual toothbrushes.

In addition to its compact design, the Voom Sonic Go Series also comes with an AAA battery and an extra brush head, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for those who want to upgrade their brushing routine. However, some customer reviews have mentioned that the cleaning strength is not as strong as claimed, which may be a downside for those who are looking for a more powerful clean.

Is this the end of picking the right electric toothbrush?

No!

You also need to pay attention to some tips on using travel electric toothbrushes to help you better maintain oral health.

7 Tips For Using Travel Electric Toothbrush

Use the right amount of pressure: Let the electric toothbrush do the work for you. Avoid pressing too hard on your teeth and gums, as this can cause damage and sensitivity. Use the right brush head: Choose a brush head that is appropriate for your dental needs. For example, some brush heads are designed for sensitive teeth or braces. Brush for the right amount of time: Most dentists recommend brushing for at least two minutes twice a day. Use the built-in timer on your electric toothbrush, or set a timer on your phone to ensure you’re brushing for the correct amount of time. Move the brush head correctly: Use circular motions to brush your teeth, moving the brush head from tooth to tooth. Be sure to brush all surfaces of your teeth, including the front, back, and top surfaces. Replace the brush head regularly: Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every three to four months or when the bristles become frayed. A worn-out brush head is less effective at cleaning your teeth and can harbor bacteria. Clean your electric toothbrush properly: Rinse the brush head thoroughly after each use, and store it in a dry place. Clean the handle and charger with a damp cloth, and avoid getting water in the charging port. Use the appropriate speed and intensity: Electric toothbrushes often come with different speed and intensity settings. Choose the setting that is most comfortable for you and your dental needs.

In Conclusion

Investing in a travel electric toothbrush is a smart choice for those who prioritize oral hygiene on the go. With the 3 best options outlined in this article, you can be confident that you’ll be able to maintain a healthy smile no matter where your travels take you. Whether you prioritize compactness, battery life, or powerful cleaning technology, there’s a travel electric toothbrush on this list that’s sure to fit your needs. So why wait? Upgrade your oral hygiene routine today and enjoy clean teeth and a healthy smile wherever your next adventure takes you!

FAQS

Can you bring an electric toothbrush on a plane?

Yes, you can bring an electric toothbrush on a plane in both your carry-on and checked luggage. However, it’s best to pack the toothbrush in your carry-on luggage to ensure that it doesn’t get damaged during transport.

How do you clean electric toothbrushes?

To clean your electric toothbrush, first, remove the brush head from the handle. Then, rinse the brush head and handle under running water to remove any toothpaste or debris. Next, use a soft-bristled toothbrush to clean the brush head and handle thoroughly, including the crevices where dirt and bacteria can accumulate. You can also use a mild soap or toothbrush cleaner if desired. After cleaning, rinse the toothbrush and brush head again under running water and allow them to air dry before reassembling.

How does an electric toothbrush work?

An electric toothbrush works by using an oscillating or vibrating motion to clean teeth. The bristles of the brush head move rapidly back and forth, rotating or pulsing to remove plaque and debris from the teeth and gums. Some electric toothbrushes also come with multiple brushing modes, such as a gentle massage mode for sensitive teeth or a deep cleaning mode for hard-to-reach areas. The electric toothbrush is powered by a rechargeable battery or replaceable batteries, depending on the model.