Controlled F.O.R.C.E. Offers Security Training Programs

BATAVIA, IL, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Controlled F.O.R.C.E. is pleased to announce that they provide security training programs and other services to support the individuals trained to keep the public safe. They are dedicated to providing comprehensive training and other services for law enforcement, military personnel, Homeland Security, security services, and more.

Controlled F.O.R.C.E. understands the challenges security professionals face when keeping the public safe. Whether they are serving the community with law enforcement or military service or private entities with security services, they offer the best solutions that teach new techniques and build skills that are necessary for optimal security. Interested parties can check their online calendar for upcoming training sessions on the schedule. They can also request customized training sessions to best meet their unique needs.

Controlled F.O.R.C.E. does more than train professionals to perform essential security and protection tasks. Their team is also available for private security services. Whether an individual needs temporary security detail for a special event or long-term security services for a property, they can find the options they need with Controlled F.O.R.C.E.

Anyone interested in learning about the security training programs and other security services can find out more by visiting the Controlled F.O.R.C.E. website or calling 1-630-365-1700.

