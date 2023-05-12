Renaissance Lakewood Invests in High-Speed Nasal Spray Assembly and Packaging Equipment

LAKEWOOD, NJ, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Renaissance Lakewood is pleased to announce that they have recently invested in high-speed nasal spray assembly and packaging equipment to streamline operations. This new equipment will position the company to fulfill more orders and provide the best services to the pharmaceutical companies they serve.

Renaissance Lakewood recently installed and qualified their new nasal spray assembly line. This line can assemble and package up to 200 unit-dose and bi-dose nasal spray devices per minute, increasing their output significantly. The state-of-the-art line can assemble, label, blister pack, carton, sterilize, and case pack the devices in one highly efficient manufacturing process that increases the number of units produced daily.

Renaissance Lakewood is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization serving biotech and pharmaceutical companies with 20 years of experience with sterile injectables and nasal sprays. They have an excellent track record that guarantees their clients can trust their services.

Anyone interested in learning about the new state-of-the-art high-speed nasal spray assembly and packaging line can find out more by visiting the Renaissance Lakewood website or calling 1-732-367-9000.

About Renaissance Lakewood: Renaissance Lakewood is a contract development and manufacturing organization based in the US to provide services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. They offer state-of-the-art equipment to guarantee fast production times without sacrificing quality. They also have an on-site laboratory to meet all their client’s needs.

Company : Renaissance Lakewood

Contact Name : Eric Kaneps

Contact No : (732) 367-9000

Contact Email : Eric.Kaneps@renpharm.com

Address : 1200 Paco Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701

https://www.renpharm.com/