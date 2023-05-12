Kapoor Plastics Introduces High-Quality Multiwall Polycarbonate Sheets for Diverse Applications

New Delhi, India, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics, a leading provider of plastic sheets and films, is thrilled to announce the launch of their premium multiwall polycarbonate sheets. These innovative sheets offer exceptional durability, versatility, and visual appeal, making them ideal for a wide range of applications in the construction, architectural, and industrial sectors.

With a wide variety of configurations and thicknesses available, Kapoor Plastics’ multiwall polycarbonate sheets are designed to meet the diverse needs of customers. These sheets are manufactured using the highest quality polycarbonate material, which offers outstanding impact resistance, UV protection, and thermal insulation properties. They are also lightweight, easy to install, and offer excellent light transmission, making them a popular choice for applications such as skylights, greenhouse roofing, partition walls, signage, and more.

“We are excited to introduce our multiwall polycarbonate sheets to the market,” said spokesperson of Kapoor Plastics. “Our sheets are engineered to deliver superior performance and durability, and are backed by our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. They are an excellent choice for architects, builders, and industrial users who require high-performance materials that offer both functionality and aesthetics.”

Kapoor Plastics’ multiwall polycarbonate sheets are available in various thicknesses, ranging from 4mm to 25mm, and come in a wide range of colors, including clear, opal, bronze, and blue. They are also customizable to meet specific project requirements, making them a versatile solution for a wide range of applications. Additionally, these sheets are eco-friendly and recyclable, contributing to sustainability efforts.

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a leading provider of plastic sheets and films based in New Delhi, India. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products, excellent customer service, and competitive pricing. Kapoor Plastics offers a wide range of plastic sheets, including polycarbonate, acrylic, PETG, PVC, and more, and serves various industries, including construction, architecture, signage, automotive, packaging, and more.

