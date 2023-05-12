Personal Protective Equipment Market End-Use Estimates and Trend Analysis Report By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 12, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market size was estimated at USD 78.30 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing awareness regarding worker safety on the workshop floor is expected to increase the demand for PPE over the forecast period. Various industries in the Asia Pacific countries such as construction, food manufacturing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals have been enjoying significant growth through rising investments from public and private entities.

The growing awareness about personal protective equipment and the rising industrial sector are expected to fuel the growth of the PPE market over the forecast period. Additionally, the growth in the defense budget across regions and the rise in concern related to military personnel safety are expected to aid the growth of the military personal protective equipment market.

In the U.S., Families First Coronavirus Response Act was implemented to protect public health workers and curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in personal protective equipment in 2020 and restrictions on imports from foreign countries boosted domestic production in the U.S. PPE market. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the use of personal protective equipment is expected to grow in end-use industries including chemical, construction, pharmaceutical, and healthcare. The increasing number of blue-collar professionals across numerous industrial sectors is expected to fuel PPE demand. Furthermore, the surging awareness related to infectious diseases has escalated the demand for protective wear in law enforcement organizations. This is anticipated to augment the law enforcement personal protective equipment market over the projected years.

Constant innovations, such as the introduction of comfortable, lighter, high-quality fabric industrial protective equipment are expected to bolster market growth. Market expansion is expected to be facilitated by demand for protective gears that combine safety with aesthetics and advanced technology. The increasing awareness among industry experts and players regarding the importance of the safety of employees and secure workplaces on account of the stringent regulations along with the high cost associated with workplace dangers is anticipated to boost personal protective equipment demand in the market. Companies have prioritized employee safety by establishing safety guidelines to reduce workplace accidents and injuries, which is boosting the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the personal protective equipment market growth in 2020. Personal protective equipment use was one of the strategies implemented by the governments of various nations to mitigate the spread of the disease. PPE used for preventing COVID-19 infection includes medical masks, gloves, goggles, and aprons. This escalated the growth of numerous related markets such as the military personal protective equipment market, law enforcement personal protective equipment market, and many others.

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market – The global military personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 13.47 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2019 to 2028.

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market – The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2019 to 2028.

November 2022: Healthcare company Vizient and SafeSource Direct, LLC entered into an agreement for chemo-rated nitrile gloves. The agreement allows Vizient to facilitate supply chain assurance for medical supplies including medical gloves.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

FallTech

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Lindstrom Group

Mallcom (India) Ltd.

