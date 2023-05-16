Transplantation Market Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2030

Transplantation Market Growth & Trends

The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing incidence of organ failure has resulted in massive growth in the transplantation market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Transplantation Market

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global transplantation market on product (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs and Preservation Solution), application (Organ Transplantation, Tissue Transplantation), end-use (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the transplantation market with a market share of 39.4% in 2021.

In 2021, North America dominated the transplantation market with a market share of 39.4% and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Well-developed healthcare facilities and the local presence of many large biotechnology and medical devices companies, such as Arthrex, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Medtronic; Novartis AG; and Stryker are supporting the market growth. The gap between demand and supply of organs, including kidneys, liver, and heart, for transplantation, has increased in the last decade. However, governments and NGOs of various countries are taking initiatives to encourage people to donate organs and save lives. New guidelines and rules for organ donation make the donation process more transparent and easier. In 2020, the Human Resource & Services Administration launched the Hospital Organ Donor Campaign in April 2020. This led to an increase in the number of organ donations from the previous year.

Asia Pacific market is projected to rise at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is projected to rise at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing research on stem cells to develop in-vitro tissue and organs as well as developing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Alginate Dressing Market – The global alginate dressing market size was valued at USD 868.75 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global alginate dressing market size was valued at USD 868.75 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% from 2022 to 2030. Audiology Devices Market – The global audiology devices market size was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies

The key players in the global transplantation market include – bbVie, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Medtronic; Novartis AG; Stryker; 21st Century Medicine; BioLifeSolutions, Inc; Teva Pharmaceuticals; and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

Rising regulatory approvals for allografts, autologous grafts, and other materials along with the development of innovative products, such as 3D bioprinting, have led to high demand for transplant products. This 3D bioprinting can be used to regenerate tissues and organs.

Market Share Insights

September 2020: Israel-based CollPlant Biotechnologies and United therapeutics announced a collaboration to include 3D bioprinting in the development of human kidneys for transplant.

Israel-based CollPlant Biotechnologies and United therapeutics announced a collaboration to include 3D bioprinting in the development of human kidneys for transplant. May 2020: AbbVie announced the acquisition of Allergan to strengthen its product portfolio and distribution channels.

Order a free sample PDF of the Transplantation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.