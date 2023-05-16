The Future of Garment Care Comes to Cary, NC. Lapels Cleaners of Cary Opens at 1226 NW Maynard Rd, Cary, NC

Cary, NC and Naples, FL, 2023-May-16 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, 100% sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the opening of Lapels Cleaners of Cary, NC 1226 NW Maynard Road in Cary. The location had previously been Mee Cleaners. Jay Singh is the new owner of the dry cleaning plant and store.

“We are delighted to bring the Lapels Cleaners experience to Mee Cleaners customers and people who live and work in the greater Cary area,” said Singh. “At Lapels, we use a sustainable, non-toxic method for dry cleaning clothes. Subsequently, clothes feel better when you wear them and last longer.”

Singh, who owns and operates a skin care salon with his wife Karinda, has long wanted to bring a dry cleaning store to Cary to better serve the growing number of companies in the area—including such household names as SAAS, Google, Nike and others. Singh researched a number of opportunities before choosing Lapels. With its name brand and use of GreenEarth® cleaning process, he found Lapels Cleaners to be a great fit.

“With SAAS, Google, Nike and a number of other well known businesses opening offices in the area, we saw a real opportunity here,” said Singh. “The most compelling part was being able to convert an existing dry cleaner with an established customer base to Lapels Cleaners stores so we would have immediate cash flow and wouldn’t have to build a market from scratch.”

Added Singh, “Lapels also has a special way of doing things, both from our environmentally friendly way of cleaning clothes to customer service. It’s an experience that our customers will love.” said Singh.

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past two decades. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers it’s customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers.

Lapels Cleaners of Cary opened officially in April 2023 and is planning a grand opening event later this spring.

Hours at Lapels Cleaners of Cary are Monday through Friday, 7am to 7 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/cary/

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.