Digital Folks Offers Lead-Based Marketing Services in Canada

Vancouver, BC, CANADA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Digital Folks is a reputed SEO Services company in Canada. It has recently started lead-based marketing services for clients. These services aim at offering marketing services as per the needs of the clients.

The company will offer lead based marketing services such as SEO, PPC, email marketing, social media marketing and other marketing for startups, businesses and organizations. It will help the target audience to reach the business. The benefit of Lead Generation Services is that it helps to increase the sales of the company and bring more organic traffic.

In the event of the launch of lead-based marketing services in Canada, the CEO of the company says, “Our lead generation company has finally commenced the SEO and lead-based marketing services. We aim to fulfill the demands of our clients according to their expectations. Our services help in improving the online visibility of your business. We help to generate more sales/ leads with our digital marketing services in Canada. Our services will result in a higher conversion rate for your business.”

The company will launch a campaign wherein the landing page is created and then marketed. This will help the company to know the cost per acquisition. It will also tell about the performance of the campaign.

CEO further says, “Our PPC Services cover paid ads on various social media sites like Google and Facebook. It will also include SEO Services and ad optimization. The combination of all these services will allow you in knowing how your marketing campaign is performing and how far it has reached the audience. Our marketing campaign is tailored to the needs of the clients according to their likes and preferences.

