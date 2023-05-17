Southwest Florida R.E. Group – MVP Reality Offers an Expansive Range of Luxury Homes for Sale in Naples

Bonita Springs, FL, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — With beaches and kayaking clubs, Bonita Springs is one of the best places to move for people that love outdoor activities and like staying close to nature. Also, for people preferring luxury homes, real estate firms like South Florida Real Estate Group – MVP Realty can provide what they need.

According to one of their representatives,

“We enjoy working with people looking for luxury homes. Such parties have higher budgets which allows them to be more adventurous with their purchases. It also enables us to be more creative with our research. At South Florida Real Estate Group, we offer the utmost transparency to our customers so they know what they are paying for.”

About Southwest Florida R.E. Group Powered by MVP Realty

Southwest Florida Real Estate Group – MVP Realty is a reputable real estate firm located in Bonita Springs. The company has been around since 2015 and provides high-quality real estate services across South Florida. The company was formed by two real estate professionals, Alex and Scott, who share a combined experience in real estate sales that spans over three decades.

Having spent 30 years in the market, they know the ins and outs of the real estate scene in South Florida. Using their skills and experience, they offer top-of-the-line real estate services, bridging the gap between buyers and sellers. Southwest Florida Real Estate Group – MVP Realty is very particular when it comes to considering the needs and affordability of their customers when sharing their listings.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.swflregroup.com/

Phone Number: 239-920-8452

Contact Form: https://www.swflregroup.com/contactus/

Postal Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle St #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134