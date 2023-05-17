CDE Asia Continues Commitment to Quality with New Manufacturing Unit in Kolkata

KOLKOTA, INDIA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — We’re pleased to announce that we’ve acquired new land of 50,000 sq. ft at Foundry Park, Kolkata, for our upcoming manufacturing unit. This expansion will allow us to enhance our production capacity and cater to the growing demand for our products across the country & beyond. Our dedication to providing superior solutions to our esteemed customers remains unwavering, and the establishment of this new manufacturing unit is a significant milestone in realizing that objective.

We can’t wait to embark on this new journey and take CDE Asia to new heights.

This will be our third manufacturing unit in Kolkata and it will be operational by Financial Year 2024-25. We are grateful for the support of our customers, stakeholders, and the community, and we are committed to continuing to provide them with high-quality products.

Mr. Sanjay Singh, Associate Director of Engineering expresses his excitement with this acquisition by stating “At CDE Asia, our focus has always been on delivering high-quality solutions to our customers. With the establishment of this new manufacturing unit, we are poised to take our dedication to the next level and bring even greater value to our customers.”

Stay tuned for more updates as we progress towards delivering quality products to our customers.

