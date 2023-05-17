Excellence continues! Students of ODM Educational Group shine bright with the best CBSE-12th Board Results

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ – ODM Public School, one of the premier educational institutes in the city, has once again proven academic excellence in the CBSE 12th board exam, the result of which was declared on Friday, May 12, 2023. The ODMians have consistently performed well in the board exams; this year is no exception.

ODM Public School has achieved a school average of 81% as all 633 students who appeared on the exam came off with flying colours across both the streams, Science and Commerce for the year 2023, while 151 students secured above 90%, 49 students secured more than 95%, 12 students secured above 97% and two students secured more than 98% which is an achievement in itself.

Aroshish Pradhan and Soumyakanta Panda of the Science stream are the school toppers with 98.2% marks, and Sparsita Bag of the Commerce stream with 95.8% marks is the batch topper of her respective stream.

While Congratulating all students for their extraordinary success, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “Our students once again presented incredibly excellent performances in the CBSE 12th board exam for yet another successive year. We congratulate every student and all the dedicated teachers who have contributed towards establishing such a high standard. We also thank the respective parents for their boundless support and cooperation in nurturing the young minds”.

Commending all the ODMians for their outstanding success, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, said, “Congratulations to all our achievers. You deserve kudos for your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Also, a great round of applause for all the teachers and the respective parents for nurturing the young minds, fostering their development

and creating an excellent learning environment”.

Adding to the occasion, Mrs Indumati Ray, Director F&A of ODM Educational Group, applauded the students, their respective parents, and the teachers for their determination, devotion, and dedication to attaining such great success as a mark of appreciation.

ODMian Aroshish Pradhan, who scored 98.2% in 12th science, said, “I am grateful to my teachers and my parents for their continuous guidance and support. I am proud to be a part of ODM Public School. This success would not have been possible without the excellent learning methods, expert guidance of my teachers and unwavering support of my parents. I am confident I will continue to do well in my future endeavours and shine the name of my beloved school and my parents”.

ODMian Soumyakanta Panda, who scored 98.2% in 12th science, said, “There is no shortcut to success. My hard work, dedication, consistency and great guidance from my teachers and parents helped out in every stage to attain this success. I am always grateful to my school, teachers and parents, and I will make them proud with my future accomplishments”.

Over the years, the ODM Educational Group has carved a special place with its extraordinary educational curriculum. The excellent results in every passing year give evidence of the success and value of the holistic learning approach.

The school’s success is a source of pride for the entire community and a testament to its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing quality education.

About ODM Public School

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been providing quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more.