Setting the benchmark again! ODM Educational Group bags the State Topper Rank in CBSE 10th Board Results 2023

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Public School is proud to announce the outstanding performance of its CBSE 10th Board students, declared on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The results have been phenomenal, as our School topper Swati Sucharita Sahoo scored 99.2% and topped the chart as the state topper, along with Suvram Jyoti Behera, who scored 99%, and Aditya Kiran Bal with 98.8%. The school congratulates all the students for their hard work and dedication towards achieving this remarkable feat, with a school average of 83.5%, while 107 students scored above 90%, and 44 students scored above 95%.

To Congratulate all the ODMians for their immense success, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated, “A heartfelt congratulations to all the students for this great success. You made us proud for another successive year with incredibly excellent performances in the CBSE 10th board exam—also, big applause to all the dedicated teachers and respective parents. Your commitment to excellence has paid off. This extraordinary accomplishment is the outcome of our students’ determination, dedication and diligence and the strong bond between students, teachers, and parents.

Praising all students for their brilliant success, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, said, “Congratulation to all the high flyers. Your success is the result of your commitment and enthusiasm. Also, a hearty congratulations to all the teachers and respective parents for supporting and guiding the budding stars and providing them with the best possible learning environment to achieve such great success.”

Mrs Indumati Ray, Director F&A, ODM Educational Group, added to the celebration by praising the students, educators, and respective parents for their perseverance, devotion, and dedication in achieving such remarkable achievements.

Speaking on her achievement, ODMian Swati Sucharita Sahoo, who scored 99.2% marks in CBSE 10th board exam and became the state topper, said,” It feels surreal to me. I owe my success to my teachers, my school and my parents. Without their tremendous support, guidance and dedication, it can’t be possible for me to attain such huge success. This success made me more confident in accomplishing my future endeavours”.

ODM Public School believes that these results are a testament to its dedication towards creating a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth. The school takes pride in its students’ achievements and believes they have a bright future ahead of them.

This phenomenal success in the CBSE 10th board result 2023 is a shining example of what can be achieved when everyone works relentlessly together towards accomplishing a common goal, i.e. excellence.