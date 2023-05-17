June 24 – June 30, 2023

Opening: Saturday, June 24, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Artplex Gallery is pleased to announce a solo exhibition by Italian contemporary artist Alessandro Casetti. Featuring a new body of work in the artist’s signature style, Alessandro Casetti: Sulla mia Pelle entices the viewer into a dialogue between microcosm and macrocosm through delicate cracks, saturated fields of color, and archetypal femininity.

“With my faces, I metaphorically represent through the skin all the emotional processes that take place within those unexplored worlds. A skin that tells like a geographical map every latitude of our deepest and most intimate selves. An introspective journey that points its finger at the crooked and subtle edges of our ego. Because it is right there inside that the bud of everything that will happen outside is born. Deep and direct glances, at other times elusive and distant, manifest hidden universes. Cracks of color that open in a space where everything dissolves, perhaps to make way for a better future.”

Alessandro Casetti

Alessandro Casetti is a painter, singer, and musician, born in Bagno di Romagna in Italy in 1981. He earned a diploma from the Art Institute of Sansepolcro and attended the Fine Art Academy in Florence. In 2002, Casetti showcased his work for the first time at a prestigious art gallery in Florence. Since then, Casetti has gone on to participate in several successful international exhibitions and is increasingly sought after by collectors worldwide.

Casetti uses industrial paints, water, and white spirit enamels applied solely by gravity on wood or canvas. The colors take on different shapes and textures creating a crackle effect. The work becomes material, alive. The result is something infinitely large or infinitely small; a satellite vision of the planet, the cracks of the parched earth, fossils of ancient lakes; or maybe, on the opposite side of the spectrum, the slow progress of mold seen through a microscope.

Casetti’s works are collected internationally and the artist has had numerous solo and group exhibitions in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Taiwan, and the United States.

Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world’s leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.

Artplex Gallery

7377 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-452-9628

art@artplexgallery.com

www.artplexgallery.com

