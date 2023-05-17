VMS Rebranding as Workday VNDLY: Unifying the Future of Workforce Management

Dallas, USA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — VMS, a leading provider of innovative workforce management solutions, is proud to announce its rebranding as Workday VNDLY. This exciting transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, reflecting its commitment to revolutionizing the way organizations manage and optimize their workforce.

Workday VNDLY combines the extensive experience and expertise of VMS with the cutting-edge technology and visionary leadership of Workday, a global leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. This strategic partnership sets the stage for a new era in workforce management, where advanced technology meets intuitive solutions.

With the rebranding, Workday VNDLY aims to deliver an enhanced user experience and streamline processes for both companies and contingent workers. The new brand identity represents the shared values of both organizations, showcasing their dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the evolving world of work.

Key features of the Workday VNDLY rebranding include:

Unified Platform: By combining VMS's deep expertise in contingent workforce management with Workday's renowned capabilities in HR and finance, Workday VNDLY offers a unified platform that enables end-to-end workforce management. From talent acquisition to onboarding, compliance, and payment, organizations can now manage their entire workforce seamlessly through a single platform.

Intelligent Insights: Workday VNDLY harnesses the power of data analytics and machine learning to provide organizations with intelligent insights into their workforce. Leveraging these advanced technologies, businesses can make data-driven decisions, optimize workforce performance, and drive better outcomes.

Enhanced User Experience: Workday VNDLY prioritizes user experience and simplicity. The redesigned platform features an intuitive interface and streamlined workflows, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for both companies and contingent workers. Users can easily navigate the platform, access relevant information, and complete tasks with minimal effort.

Global Reach: Workday VNDLY's rebranding strengthens its global presence, offering scalable solutions to organizations of all sizes across industries. The combined resources and expertise of Workday and VNDLY enable the company to address the evolving needs of an increasingly diverse and dynamic workforce on a global scale.

Speaking about the rebranding, Workday VNDLY, expressed great enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil our new brand as Workday VNDLY. This rebranding represents a powerful union of Workday’s industry-leading cloud applications and VNDLY’s expertise in contingent workforce management. Together, we will empower organizations to effectively navigate the complexities of the modern workforce, driving productivity, efficiency, and growth.”

As Workday VNDLY, the company will continue to build upon its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success. Clients can expect a seamless transition, with uninterrupted access to their data and services throughout the rebranding process.

For more information about Workday VNDLY and its comprehensive workforce management solutions, please visit ERP Cloud Training or contact at +1 (214) 872 7517 or Email at workday@erpcloudtraining.com.

