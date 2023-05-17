Cynoteck Technology Solutions to Attend Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai

Dubai, UAE , 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a leading Technology Solutions and Services company, is delighted to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Seamless Middle East 2023 event. The event will take place from May 23 to May 24, 2023, in Dubai.

With over 15 years of industry expertise, Cynoteck is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and services across various industries. The company’s offerings include custom software development, CRM and ERP solutions, cloud migration, mobile app development, artificial intelligence, and much more. By attending Seamless Middle East 2023, Cynoteck aims to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to drive digital transformation and foster collaboration.

Seamless Middle East 2023 serves as an ideal platform for Cynoteck to showcase its vast experience and engage in meaningful discussions with like-minded professionals. The event offers opportunities to exchange ideas, gain insights, and explore potential synergies between organizations.

To make the most of this event, Cynoteck’s CEO, Udit Handa, and Growth & Development Director, Anil Semwal, will be present to share their valuable insights and experiences. They are eager to connect with industry experts, and the company encourages attendees to schedule a meeting to discuss specific topics or ideas. A 30-minute meeting slot can be booked according to individual availability by visiting the following link: https://calendly.com/cyno_anil/30min

“We are thrilled to be a part of Seamless Middle East 2023” said Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck Technology Solutions. “We believe in the power of collaboration and the importance of exchanging ideas. This event provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and visionaries, share our expertise, and explore avenues for future collaborations.”

Cynoteck Technology Solutions invites all attendees to join them at Booth J98 during the event for engaging conversations, insights, and valuable networking opportunities.

To learn more about Cynoteck Technology Solutions, please visit their website at www.cynoteck.com or reach out to them directly at sales@cynoteck.com

About Cynoteck Technology Solutions:

Cynoteck Technology Solutions is a leading Technology Solutions and Services company with a global presence in Dubai, the United States, and India. With over 15 years of experience, Cynoteck specializes in delivering custom software development, CRM and ERP solutions, cloud migration, mobile app development, artificial intelligence, and more. The company is dedicated to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses through innovative technology solutions.

Media Contact:

Mokhless Ayash, Head of UAE Sales

Phone: +9714-313-2517

Email: Mokhless.ayash@cynoteck.com