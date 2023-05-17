Beer Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders, and Emerging Players

Posted on 2023-05-17 by in Food & Beverage, Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Beer Industry Overview

The global beer market size is expected to reach USD 1.25 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to be driven by the elevated demand for craft beers. The wide availability and emergence of new brands in this competitive industry are also expected to drive growth.

U.S. beer market size, by product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Despite the overall category’s immense size, sales have risen further in recent years, mostly as a result of people trading up, also known as premiumization in the industry, rather than increased consumption. The large-scale availability of budget drinking options has made premium beverages all the more appealing to consumers. These must offer added value and an exciting experience.

Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the beer market based on product, packaging, production, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout, and Others

  • The lager segment dominated the market, holding approximately 76% of the overall revenue in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
  • The lager market is fueled by factors such as increased demand for lager over ale and increased supply of the product.
  • Furthermore, the market is predicted to develop due to an increase in the production of lager in different flavors.
  • The others segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Production Insights, the market is segmented into Macro brewery, Micro brewery, and Craft brewery

  • Macro brewery dominated the market, holding approximately 67% of the overall revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain the trend over the forecast period.
  • The highly consolidated market for beer is the main reason for the dominance of this segment over the years.

Based on the Packaging Insights, the market is segmented into Bottles, Cans, and Others

  • The bottles segment dominated the market, holding approximately 46% of the overall revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain the trend over the forecast period.
  • Glass bottles help maintain the carbon dioxide content of the beer for a longer period, ensuring that the product’s taste and quality are not compromised.
  • Consumers believe that drinking beer out of glass bottles gives a higher satisfaction compared to other products. This has led to the segment enjoying a major market share.
  • However, with the rising focus on sustainable packaging, and the growth of other small-scale independent brewers, the cans segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade

  • Though off-trade distribution held a slightly higher market share of 53% in 2021, on-trade distribution is expected to be a faster-growing segment in the global market over the forecast period.
  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, off-trade consumption gathered momentum. In 2020, several on-premise retail outlets such as pubs, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and event centers closed, resulting in a dramatic drop in draught beer sales.

Beer Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is consolidated with the four major players occupying more than 50% of the overall share. These players are acquiring smaller and independent regional brewers, resulting in consolidation. Recent examples include the 2021 creation of Carlsberg Marston’s Joint Brewing Company, the 2019 takeover of Greene King (then the U.K.’s largest independent brewer) by Hong Kong asset company CK Asset Holdings, and the takeover of Fuller’s by Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Some prominent players in the global Beer market include:

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Heineken
  • Carlsberg Breweries A/S
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company
  • Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
  • Diageo
  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
  • United Breweries Ltd.
  • Oettinger Brauerei
  • China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Beer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution