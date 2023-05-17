Beer Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders, and Emerging Players

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Beer Industry Overview

The global beer market size is expected to reach USD 1.25 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to be driven by the elevated demand for craft beers. The wide availability and emergence of new brands in this competitive industry are also expected to drive growth.

Despite the overall category’s immense size, sales have risen further in recent years, mostly as a result of people trading up, also known as premiumization in the industry, rather than increased consumption. The large-scale availability of budget drinking options has made premium beverages all the more appealing to consumers. These must offer added value and an exciting experience.

Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the beer market based on product, packaging, production, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout, and Others

The lager segment dominated the market, holding approximately 76% of the overall revenue in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The lager market is fueled by factors such as increased demand for lager over ale and increased supply of the product.

Furthermore, the market is predicted to develop due to an increase in the production of lager in different flavors.

The others segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Production Insights, the market is segmented into Macro brewery, Micro brewery, and Craft brewery

Macro brewery dominated the market, holding approximately 67% of the overall revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain the trend over the forecast period.

The highly consolidated market for beer is the main reason for the dominance of this segment over the years.

Based on the Packaging Insights, the market is segmented into Bottles, Cans, and Others

The bottles segment dominated the market, holding approximately 46% of the overall revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain the trend over the forecast period.

Glass bottles help maintain the carbon dioxide content of the beer for a longer period, ensuring that the product’s taste and quality are not compromised.

Consumers believe that drinking beer out of glass bottles gives a higher satisfaction compared to other products. This has led to the segment enjoying a major market share.

However, with the rising focus on sustainable packaging, and the growth of other small-scale independent brewers, the cans segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade

Though off-trade distribution held a slightly higher market share of 53% in 2021, on-trade distribution is expected to be a faster-growing segment in the global market over the forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, off-trade consumption gathered momentum. In 2020, several on-premise retail outlets such as pubs, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and event centers closed, resulting in a dramatic drop in draught beer sales.

Beer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is consolidated with the four major players occupying more than 50% of the overall share. These players are acquiring smaller and independent regional brewers, resulting in consolidation. Recent examples include the 2021 creation of Carlsberg Marston’s Joint Brewing Company, the 2019 takeover of Greene King (then the U.K.’s largest independent brewer) by Hong Kong asset company CK Asset Holdings, and the takeover of Fuller’s by Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Some prominent players in the global Beer market include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

United Breweries Ltd.

Oettinger Brauerei

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

