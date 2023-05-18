Lucintel Forecasts Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to reach an estimated $10.9 billion by 2028 from $7.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing predominance of chronic diseases, introduction of novel drugs, increasing demand for API packaging, and growing demand for adaptable and creative packing in pharmaceuticals.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by product (primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labelling and serialization equipment), packaging type (liquid packaging equipment, solid packaging equipment, and semi-solid packaging equipment), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Primary packaging equipment market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labelling and serialization equipment. Lucintel forecasts that the primary packaging equipment market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing requirement for the aseptic filling and sealing of drug molecules into sterile containers along with growing demand for parenteral vials and prefillable syringes.

“Within the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, the liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to remain the largest packaging type”

Based on packaging type the liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of liquid formulations and growing cases of eye and ear disorders globally.

“Europe will dominate the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing investment in novel drug delivery techniques, significant growth in the pharmaceutical production, and growing demand for flexible packaging equipment by major pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region.

Major players of pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Robert Bosch, Romaco Holding, Marchesini Group, Korber AG, Coesia, MULTIVAC Group, and Uhlmann-Group are among the major pharmaceutical packaging equipment providers.

