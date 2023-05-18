Cerumen Removal Market Exclusive Analysis by Top Merchants 2030

Cerumen Removal Market Growth & Trends

The global cerumen removal market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant rise in the prevalence of cerumen impaction as well as rising awareness are the major factors contributing to the expansion of cerumen removal market. As per the report published by WHO in 2021, the average prevalence of cerumen impaction is between 7% and 35% across various age groups. Also, with rising geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to raise the market for cerumen removal as cerumen impaction is very common in the geriatric population. Moreover, it is more prevalent in people using hearing aids & earplugs.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the cerumen removal market report based on product type (Micro-suction Device, Irrigation Kits, Cerumen Removal Drops, Cerumen Removal Loops, Cerumen Removal Syringes, Portable Ear Cleaning Devices), consumer group (Pediatric (Aged 0 – 10), Children (Aged 11 – 17), Adults (Aged 18 – 64), Geriatric (Aged 65 and Above)), distribution channel (Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-commerce).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 42.3%.

Based on region, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 42.3% owing to an increasing patient pool suffering from cerumen impaction. With the increasing geriatric population, the prevalence of cerumen impaction is anticipated to increase. As per the Statistics of the Bureau of Japan, as of 2020, 36.19 million people in the country were estimated to be of age 65 years and above. Furthermore, the rising awareness of cerumen impaction coupled with increased healthcare expenditure is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the presence of local players in the region is one of the major factors driving the market. Also, the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Public Health Standards for the management of ear disease are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

MEA is the fastest-growing region due to the rising prevalence of conductive hearing loss.

MEA is the fastest-growing region due to the rising prevalence of conductive hearing loss and other hearing impairments due to ear wax impaction. The growing awareness of cerumen impaction has raised the adoption of various cerumen removal tools and various drops for condition management. Also, the market players in the region focusing on the development of innovative products is further impelling the market growth. for instance, in the UAE., BonShine provides offers electric ear wax removal kits featured that feature an automatic vacuum for powerful and easy suction.

Key Companies

The key players in the global cerumen removal market include – Medline, Henry Schein, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc, Cardinal Health, Otex, Owens and Minor, Eosera Inc., Target Brands, Debrox, Cipla Ltd., Earest Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Key players are focusing on the development of innovative products, collaborations, etc. to strengthen the market position.

