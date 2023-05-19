Breast Reconstruction Market growth is fuelled by Technological Advancements and Geographic Expansion

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 19 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Breast Reconstruction Industry Overview

The global breast reconstruction market size was valued at USD 465.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be accredited to the increasing number of breast cancer patients and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies. Moreover, an increase in the number of breast reconstruction procedures, along with technological advancements, is expected to impel the market growth.

There has been an increase in the number of breast cancer patients globally. For instance, according to the WHO, around 2.3 million women globally were diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2020. Furthermore, as per a similar source, as of 2020, more than 7.8 million new breast cancer cases were diagnosed since 2015. Additionally, as per Cancer Research U.K., approximately 55,900 breast cancer patients are diagnosed annually in the U.K. alone. Moreover, according to a similar source, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.K.

In addition, reimbursement for breast reconstruction is being made available in some countries, which is further increasing the demand for breast reconstruction. For instance, as per a study by ScienceDirect, the mean reimbursement rate for pedicled flaps was calculated to be USD 5,993.16, whereas the similar for free flaps was USD 4,325.84. Moreover, as per a similar source, the reimbursement for breast reconstructions across European countries was similarly based on the procedure.

Similarly, according to Medicare, breast reconstruction can be reimbursed if the person has gone under breast mastectomy as a result of breast cancer. Additionally, as per Services Australia, the external breast prosthesis reimbursement program can reimburse the breast prosthesis after breast cancer. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Breast Reconstruction Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global breast reconstruction market on the basis of product, shape, end-use, and region:

Breast Reconstruction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Implants

Tissue Expander

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Breast Reconstruction Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Round Shape

Anatomical Shape

Breast Reconstruction End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breast Reconstruction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

October 2021: Sientra, Inc. along with Mission Plasticos launched a philanthropic initiative, ‘Reshaping Lives: Full Circle’ for women living in poverty in America. This was aimed at providing women living in poverty with breast reconstruction post-mastectomy.

May 2021: GC Aesthetics launched its next-generation round silicone breast implant PERLE.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Breast Reconstruction Industry include

Johnson & Johnson

Allergan Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Establishment Labs S.A.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

RTI Surgical Holdings

Sebbin

Integra LifeSciences

GC Aesthetics

