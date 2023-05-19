Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market New Horizons, Development, and Forecasts 2030

Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market Growth & Trends

The global clinical trial patient recruitment services market size is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2030 witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing pharmaceutical and medical sectors, increasing demand for clinical studies, and adoption of decentralized clinical trials are a few of the factors supporting the growth of the clinical trial patient recruitment services market.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial patient recruitment services market based on service (Patient Recruitment & Registry Services, Patient Retention Services, Others), therapeutic areas (Respiratory Diseases, Pain and Anesthesia, Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Anti-Infective, Others), age group (Child (Birth-17 Years), Adult (18 – 64 Years), Older Adults (65 Years+)), phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 with the largest revenue share of 50.4%.

This market is likely to grow due to the high number of clinical trials being conducted in the region. Major R&D investments and government support for clinical trials are further promoting market growth. The presence of key CROs offering support services such as patient recruitment and multinational pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies making major investments in clinical research has contributed to growth in the North America clinical trial patient recruitment services market.

Asia Pacific clinical trial patient recruitment services market is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has become a hotspot for conducting clinical trials on account of the cheap study costs, ease of regulatory compliance, increasing patient population, and the presence of a few elite clinical institutions functioning as sites.

Key Companies

The key players in the global clinical trial patient recruitment services market include – Antidote; Clara Health; Clariness; BBK Worldwide; Worldwide Clinical Trials; Clinical Site Services (CCSi); IQVIA; PPD Inc; Veristat; Elligo Health Research.

Mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations, are the key strategies adopted by key players to maintain their market share.

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Syneos Health partnered with Ride Health, a provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for clinical trial participants, this partnership was intended to improve clinical trial recruitment and retention service of Syneos Health by providing transportation facilities to the participants.

Syneos Health partnered with Ride Health, a provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for clinical trial participants, this partnership was intended to improve clinical trial recruitment and retention service of Syneos Health by providing transportation facilities to the participants. September 2020: ICON launched Accellacare, a clinical research network used for increasing patient recruitment in clinical trials. This network allows patients easy and fast access to advanced treatments and offers patients the option to choose decentralized trials.

