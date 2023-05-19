E-Commerce Electronics Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2028

E-Commerce Electronics Market Growth & Trends

The global e-commerce electronics market size is expected to reach USD 856.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028. according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the growing demand for electronics appliances from e-commerce platforms in emerging economies owing to increasing internet penetration.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the E-Commerce Electronics Market based on type (Consumer Electronics, Household Appliances).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific led the global market with a revenue share of over 35% in 2021.

This growth is owing to the rising demand for household appliances from developing nations such as China, Malaysia, and India. The increasing population coupled with the growing demand for fully automatic and smart connected electronics products from the emerging countries is anticipated to contribute to the regional demand. Moreover, the increasing internet and smartphone penetration rate in developing countries like India, and China is anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

North America is expected to register a significant growth rate of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028 due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets across the region. Sales of smartphones in the market in Canada and the U.S. are mostly driven by replacement sales. Moreover, government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances across the U.S. are expected to rise the adoption of energy-efficient appliances. All these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of this market in this region.

Key Companies

The key players in the global e-commerce electronics market include – Walmart, Inc.; Amazon, Inc.; JD.com; Alibaba; eBay.com; Flipkart; and Shopify.

Market players are introducing innovative methods with modern technology for the purchase of products such as AR (Augmented Reality) with a 3D display of products. Furthermore, key players are investing in new warehouses to escalate the storage and flourish supply chain of products in untapped regions worldwide.

