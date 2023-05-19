Team Collaboration Software Market Outlook, Dynamics and New Technologies Forecast to 2030

Team Collaboration Software Market Growth & Trends

The global team collaboration software market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The promising growth prospects of the market can be credited to the increasing adoption of communication and conferencing solutions across businesses to collaborate, brainstorm, and share content.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global team collaboration software market based on deployment (Cloud, On-premise), software type (Conferencing Software, Communication & Coordination Software), application (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Education).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The North American market accounted for a sizeable revenue share of over 33% in 2021, thanks to the rapid adoption of web conferencing solutions and collaboration portals by enterprises in the region. Moreover, easy access to high-speed internet necessary for operating remote work models is expected to support the growth prospects of the regional market. The strong presence of several leading market players, such as Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Asana, is also expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the market.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a considerable revenue share of close to 22.0% in 2021, owing to the ongoing digitization of businesses and the development of high-speed internet infrastructure in the region. Such developments are encouraging organizations to incorporate team collaboration software to optimize their workforce and facilitate effective interaction among employees. In December 2021, Microsoft released Teams Essentials in India. This solution has been designed to offer an affordable and professional collaborative solution, especially for small businesses.

Key Companies

The key players in the global Team collaboration software market include – Adobe, Asana, Inc., Avaya Inc., AT&T, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, OpenText Corporation, Oracle, Slack Technologies, LLC, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

The major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative collaboration software to attract a larger customer base and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Share Insights

February 2022: Work management platform provider Asana released Asana Flow, a complete range of solutions that businesses can use to build, run, and enhance their workflows.

