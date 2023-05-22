Direct Selling Market Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Report 2028

Direct Selling Market Growth & Trends

The global direct selling market size is expected to reach USD 286.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The consumers’ increasing desire to inspect and authenticate products before purchase is driving the global industry. As a consequence of the internet ecosystem and changing client demands, new business models have arisen, resulting in the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution channels. For product and service marketing, direct selling has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly developing way of distribution.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global direct selling market based on product (Health & Wellness, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Household Goods & Durables, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific captured the largest market share of over 45% in 2021.

The Asia Pacific captured the largest market share of over 45% in 2021 driven by rising spending on healthcare and cosmetics products. Direct sellers are gaining traction in emerging economies, particularly in China’s, India’s, and Indonesia’s lower-tier cities. The nature of the direct selling companies resonates well with this market group due to the lack of physical stores and a less educated population in some areas. Consumers prefer getting personalized health and beauty product recommendations from salespeople. Consumer health and beauty, as well as personal care, are the leading product categories driving development in the region. Consumers in the Asia Pacific pay more attention to their health and attractiveness. Weight loss, vitamins, and skincare with natural ingredients are just a few of the products gaining popularity among customers.

North America captured a significant market share in 2021.

The growth of the region is driven by the presence of numerous players, and intensifying inclination towards direct selling for extra income opportunities. In addition, rising disposable income, together with government efforts, is likely to boost the regional market growth in the coming years. Direct selling is well known across the world for providing extra career opportunities to people with no formal education. This is one of the factors that has fueled the industry’s recent growth in North America. Direct selling has become one of the most popular occupations in the U.S. due to the benefits of flexible working hours and extra job opportunities.

The Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America are expected to showcase lucrative growth in the near future.

Additionally, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America are expected to showcase lucrative growth in the near future backed by rising demand for health & wellness and cosmetic products.

Key Companies

The key players in the global direct selling market include – Amway Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.; Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.; Natura & Co.; Vorwerk; Nu Skin Enterprises; Tupperware Brands Corporation; Oriflame Holding AG; Belcorp Corporation; and Mary Kay Inc.

Key players operating in the global market are taking a variety of initiatives in order to gain a larger market share and serve consumers effectively. To support organic growth and market share, leading industry participants are investing in R&D activities.

